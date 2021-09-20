Jennifer Aniston remembers how she worked as a bike messenger in New York – novosti-shou-biznesa

Jennifer Aniston was hired by her mom in an advertising agency in New York. After school, the girl came to help and did not disdain any work. So, when one of the couriers simply did not appear, she was instructed to deliver tubes with orders around the city.

The future actress confidently replied to the management that she rides a bike all the time, but she did not take into account the frenzied traffic of New York.

I was completely unprepared for driving through the chaotic streets of Manhattan. But I just boldly said yes, and they gave me a bag. They put all the tubes in this bag,

– Jennifer Aniston remembered.

The star of the sitcom Friends wonders how she survived that day. She is still creepy from the memory of how she was on Fifth Avenue in traffic jams and with a huge bag in her hands. By the way, the fate of the bicycle is still unknown to her, because she finished her working day by courier by taxi.



Jennifer Aniston on work as a courier / Screenshot from video

