Jennifer Lawrence is expecting a baby

In 2018 Lawrence started dating an art dealer Cook Maroney… In February 2019, they got engaged, and in October of the same year they got married. And here is an important new step in the lives of 31-year-old Jennifer and 37-year-old Cook: the couple is preparing to become parents for the first time.









The other day, Laurence with a belly first got on the fly of the paparazzi near her apartment in Manhattan. Photo: Legion-media.ru





Lawrence wanted a child for a long time. With boyfriend, actor By Nicholas Hoult (“X-Men”), she broke up because, due to a busy schedule, they could not create a full-fledged family. Nothing danced with the director Darren Aronofsky (“Black Swan”). Here we can say that the “red sparrow” flew away from the “black swan”. And he did the right thing: he built a cozy nest in Manhattan with Cook Maroney and is expecting a chick soon.









Photo: Instagram.com/jenniferlovehewitt





Bear in mind

Happiness also came to the 42-year-old thriller star “I Know What You Did Last Summer” Jennifer Love Hewitt: On September 9, the actress gave birth to her son Aidan. For her and her husband, a 43-year-old actor Brian Hallisay (“Sniper”), this is the second son. The first, Attius, Jennifer gave birth to six years ago. And the spouses have a 7-year-old daughter, Autumn. Unsurprisingly, Brian hasn’t been filming for a long time.









Jennifer Love Hewitt and Brian Hallisay. Photo: Legion-media.ru





