Jimmy Fallon spoke about the youngest son of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel: “He’s so cute”

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

This summer, Justin Timberlake, 39, and his wife, Jessica Biel, 38, became parents for the second time. Insiders reported that the couple had a son. The spouses themselves have not confirmed the news of the replenishment in the family until now. However, the other day, the famous American TV presenter Jimmy Fallon, who is friends with the singer, told about the couple’s baby. Apparently, Fallon has already met the youngest child of his friends.

He’s so cute. Oh my God, he’s just charming and already funny,

– he said and added that he was going to give him a pacifier for Christmas.

In the social networks of the spouses, however, there is still not a hint of the birth of a second son. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, who have been married for eight years, are also raising a five-year-old son, Silas. They also try to protect it from strangers and rarely show it to the public.

Last year, the couple faced difficulties due to a scandalous episode involving Timberlake. Then the network got pictures in which he behaved quite unequivocally with his co-star in the film Alisha Weinwright: he held her hand while she stroked his leg. The scandal went public, and Timberlake had to apologize publicly to his wife. In his defense, he said that he was drunk.

The couple seems to have left the unpleasant incident in the past, Jessica forgave her husband, and now the couple enjoy a quiet family life with two children.



Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel with their son Silas