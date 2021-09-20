Jolie, Robbie, Theron and others

Recognizing stars without paint on their faces is not an easy task.

Most often we see Hollywood beauties in full dress. But sometimes Angelina Jolie, Monica Bellucci and other stars allow themselves to take a break from cosmetics. And without the “plaster”, some of them look much younger. Proving!

“It’s natural to be beautiful at 20. But when you are beautiful at 35 or 45, this is already a life position, ”explains Monica Bellucci.

The actress maintains youth with the help of her favorite techniques: every morning she takes a contrast shower, once a week cleanses her skin with a scrub and applies a mask of a mixture of oils and cream for 15 minutes.

One of the main secrets of Charlize Theron’s youth is the daily use of sunscreen.

“Necessarily! Even in winter, even when it is cloudy, it is constant. And not with SPF 15, but with all 50, ”emphasizes Theron.

The Mad Max: Fury Road star also loves to give her skin a glow with a loose shimmer. The actress never uses powder.

Margot Robbie, like her other colleagues, has developed her own beauty secrets.

“No matter how drunk I am, I don’t go to bed with makeup. As soon as I come home, I wash it off, ”she stated.

Angelina Jolie was forced to abandon creams and switch to natural oils.

“After removing the ovaries, I went into early menopause. This affected many things, including the condition of the skin, which became very dry. So no cream suits me. I only use organic oils, which I put on my skin several times a day, ”she said in an interview.

Megan Fox admitted that she visits a beautician once a week. She does peels and facials. For smooth skin, Megan prefers diamond face resurfacing.

“Expensive, but effective,” she does not hide the whole truth.

