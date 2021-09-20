JPMorgan has named a fair price for Ethereum

Ethereum’s fair price based on network activity is $ 1,500. This was stated by JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglu in a commentary to Markets Insider.

According to him, the network of the second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization is less attractive than its price suggests. Panigirtzoglu noted the growing competition from Solana, Cardano and other blockchains.

“We look at the hashrate and the number of unique addresses to try to understand the value of Ethereum. We are struggling to rise above $ 1,500, ”added the JPMorgan strategist.

Skale Labs startup head Jack O’Holleran responded by saying that Ethereum will remain the dominant decentralized financial blockchain.

“Most smart contract developers are building an ecosystem based on Ethereum, despite the announced partnerships in other networks,” he explained.

Recall that in June Panigirtzoglu said that the departure of the bitcoin price below $ 30,000 could return the interest of institutional investors to the first cryptocurrency.

