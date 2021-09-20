Juventus gave the worst start in the Italian championship in 60 years :: Football :: RBC Sport

Juventus drew twice in four starting matches of the Italian championship and lost twice. The team is in the relegation zone

Read us on News News

Photo: Global Look Press



Juventus have had their worst start in the Italian championship in 60 years. In the first four rounds of the new season, the team did not win a single victory.

On Sunday evening, Juventus could not beat Milan at home (1: 1). After four games, the team has two points and is in 18th place in the table – in the relegation zone.

Turin did not last win in the first four Serie A matches in the 1961/62 season. Then, as now, the team drew twice and lost twice.

After nine Scudettos in a row in the last Italian championship, Juventus finished fourth behind Inter, Milan and Atalanta. In the offseason, Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo left the club and returned to Manchester United.

Juventus are Zenit’s rivals in the current UEFA Champions League group stage. The matches of the Russian and Italian clubs will be held on October 20 in St. Petersburg and November 2 in Turin.