Kanye West defends Kim Kardashian after the 2021 Met Gala

Бывшие супруги, кажется, намерены и дальше оставаться в дружеских отношениях. Без каких-либо драматических поворотов событий.

Despite the fact that the image of Kim Kardashian from the Met Gala 2021 has clearly become one of the most memorable, many found it suitable only for creating numerous memes. For example, the completely closed bow from Demna Gvasalia from Balenciaga has become the object of ridicule and criticism on the Internet. Kanye West, in turn, as a true connoisseur of fashion and arts, instantly supported his ex-wife, and approved her choice for the red carpet of the Met Gala 2021.

Designer Yeezy on Wednesday shared a few shots of his ex-wife wearing a Balenciaga closed-top outfit on his Instagram account, showing his approval for her bold choice. The man did not sign the pictures, letting the image of Kim and the photo speak for themselves. However, it is strange that Kanye West again unsubscribed from the Kardashians on the social network.

When Kim showed up on the red carpet Met Gala 2021, many thought that the accompanying man in the same fully closed suit was Kanye. Later it became known that the star of the TV show “Life with the Kardashians” decided to appear at the celebration with the designer of her image – Demna Gvasalia. Being a very secretive person, for a designer of Georgian origin, his debut at such a celebration was obviously quite exciting.

“He doesn’t even bow at the end of his shows. So it really matters. What he appeared on Met Gala 2021 together with Kim, ”said one of the anonymous sources.

Not surprisingly, the rapper who recently unveiled his new album “Donda” supports the founder of the beauty empire KKW Beauty, as he was the person who introduced her to Demna.

It was also West who supported his wife when she decided to completely transform herself by changing her style.

“This image of Kim is like a new subculture and a fashion statement. No logos, no face, but everyone knows who it is. Kanye gave her the confidence to push her creativity and human imagination forward through art. This is the ultimate self-confidence. “

Although many criticized Kim for her image, which at first glance did not fit at all with the declared theme of the celebration (“In America: The Lexicon of Fashion”), later the 40-year-old businesswoman explained how her bow could be justified.

“What could be more American than a T-shirt?” Kim asked her fans.

Kardashian’s custom look included a long T-shirt, jumpsuit, gloves, and leggings and high boots. In a similar ensemble, she has already appeared in public several times: during the presentation of Kanye’s album, for example.

As a reminder, the couple filed for divorce in February 2021, but both Kim and Kanye decided to remain friends for the welfare of their 4 children.