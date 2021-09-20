Karaz-a-Karak and Karak-Eight-Summits appeared in Warhammer Online – Igromania

Official servers Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning were closed at the end of 2013. However, thanks to the efforts of the fans, the game continues to live. And even evolve: the private server team Return of reckoning announced that two new cities have been opened in the game.

The dwarf capital Karaz-a-Karak and the greenskin fortress Karak-Eight-Summits, also recaptured from the dwarves, were never released from beta in the original game. Enthusiasts collected everything that was done Mythic entertainment, restored, fixed and filled with inhabitants, quests, knowledge and other content.

In addition to the “upper” levels created by the developers, each city also has a “lower” level: this is almost entirely the merit of volunteers who have spent thousands of hours on concepts, models, developing tools and building the world.

Warhammer Online has been shut down due to an expired license agreement between Mythic and Games Workshop… The parties decided not to renew it, since the game practically did not generate income.

Because of this, a lot of content remained at the concept or beta level, and much of what was conceived is likely to be returned by enthusiasts: in particular, they are already finishing unreleased dungeons.

The Return of Reckoning server is available free of charge and the team does not ask for or accept any monetary assistance. This is probably what keeps their work from the attention of the holders of the rights to the world and the original assets.