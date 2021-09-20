Karpin allowed Dziube to return the captain’s armband to the national team :: Football :: RBC Sport

The national team will continue to apply the scheme in which the captain will be determined immediately before the match

Forward Artem Dzyuba can become the captain of the Russian national team during one of the matches, if he is included in the team for the October matches. The head coach of the national team Valery Karpin told reporters about this.

“If he comes back, the scheme with the captaincy will continue, for some match he may become the captain,” Karpin said.

At the beginning of the first training camp of the national team under his leadership, Karpin announced that the team will not have one captain. He explained that the captain would be selected immediately before the start of the match. Karpin also noted that this is the decision of the players.

Dziuba joined the expanded squad of the Russian national team for the matches of the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup against Slovakia (October 8) and Slovenia (October 11). This is the striker’s first challenge after being appointed to the Karpin national team.

Before Karpin became the head coach of the Russian national football team, Dziuba was the captain of the national team.

Before Karpin’s appointment to the national team, the player and the coach exchanged critical remarks about each other.

After leaving Spartak, Dzyuba said that he did not greet Karpin. According to him, he “did a lot of bad things.” Dziuba also stated that for him “this person does not exist.” Karpin, in turn, in an interview with the YouTube channel “Krasava” claimed that “no one strangled Dziuba.”