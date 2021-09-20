Karpin did not agree with Putin on the issue of the limit on foreign players :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to the head coach of the Russian national team, the limit should be canceled. But the final decision, Karpin noted, does not depend on him.

The head coach of the Russian national football team Valery Karpin does not agree with the opinion of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the need for a limit on foreign players in the Russian Premier League (RPL). He announced this to the Sport Express edition.

“Vladimir Vladimirovich said that the limit should be kept, I think no. I have my opinion, which I express, and will change or not, it certainly does not depend on me, “- said Karpin.

The RPL has a limit on foreign players, under which clubs can enter no more than eight foreign players with 17 Russian players. At the general meeting of the league, all clubs spoke in favor of changing the limit: 50% were in favor of a complete abolition of the limit, 50% – for the weakening of the existing restrictions.

At a meeting of the Council for Physical Culture and Sports, Putin spoke in favor of not removing the limit. He recalled that Russian footballers have not entered the Olympic Games since 1988. “And they won’t play for 20 years if only legionnaires play,” Putin said.

Later, the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Putin expressed only his own opinion, and the final decision would be made by the Russian Football Union (RFU). The head of the RFU, Alexander Dyukov, in response to a question about Putin’s words, said that there are restrictions in all leagues. “There are certain requirements for homegrown players, there are requirements for foreign players, therefore, one way or another, there is regulation,” Dyukov said.