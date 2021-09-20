Karpin returned Dzyuba and Glushakov to the Russian national team :: Football :: RBC Sport

For the first three matches, which Karpin spent at the head of the national team, Dziuba was not called up. Under Cherchesov, he was the team captain. Glushakov has not played for the national team since 2018

Photo: press service of the Russian national football team



Forward Artem Dziuba and midfielder Denis Glushakov have been called up to the Russian national team for the October matches of the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup. This was reported by the press service of the Russian Football Union (RFU).

The extended squad is as follows:

goalkeepers: Marinato Guilherme, Yuri Dupin, Matvey Safonov, Stanislav Kritsyuk, Andrey Lyunev;

defenders: Georgy Dzhikia, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Stanislav Magkeev, Alexey Sutormin, Ilya Samoshnikov, Igor Diveev, Maxim Osipenko, Sergey Terekhov, Dmitry Chistyakov, Fedor Kudryashov;

midfielders: Alexander Golovin, Daler Kuzyaev, Maxim Mukhin, Alexander Evrokhin, Denis Glushakov, Daniil Fomin, Arsen Zakharyan, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Alexey Miranchuk, Alexey Ionov, Zelimkhan Bakaev, Denis Makarov, Dmitry Barinov, Anton Zinkovsky;

forwards: Fedor Smolov, Konstantin Tyukavin, Anton Zabolotny, Artem Dzyuba.

The matches with the participation of the Russian national team will be held on October 8 and 11, teams from Slovakia and Slovenia will be rivals.

Artem Dzyuba last played for the national team at Euro 2020. He scored one of the team’s two goals in the tournament. After Valery Karpin was appointed to the post of coach, he was not called up to the national team.

Dziuba and Karpin have a long-standing conflict, they repeatedly made critical remarks about each other. After leaving Spartak, Dzyuba said that he did not greet Karpin. According to him, Karpin “did a lot of bad things,” he also said that for him “this person does not exist.” Karpin, in turn, in an interview with the YouTube channel “Krasava” claimed that “no one strangled Dziuba.”

Prior to the appointment of Karpin to the post of head coach, Dzyuba was the captain of the national team. He is one of the two top scorers in the history of the national team (along with Alexander Kerzhakov). Both players scored 30 times.

Denis Glushakov was last called up to the national team in March 2018. He took part in a friendly against Brazil (0: 3), and a few days later he remained in reserve for the match against France (1: 3). He did not make it to the 2018 World Cup.