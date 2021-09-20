Keira Knightley has no idea who she played in the Star Wars prequel

This is not the first time the actress speaks of her participation in Star Wars as a half-forgotten dream.

One of the first appearances of Keira Knightley in the movie happened in the movie “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” (1999), but the actress herself has little memory of this experience. At that time, Knightley was only 12 years old, and she played Saba, the maid-counterpart of Queen Padmé Amidala played by Natalie Portman. In a recent interview with ComingSoon.net, Knightley joked that she had a hard time remembering exactly what role she played in Star Wars.

Your heroine survived, while Padmé died,

– said the interviewer, to which Knightley replied:

Wait. Who did I play? Wasn’t I Padmé?

When 35-year-old Knightley was reminded that she performed Saba, the actress admitted:

You know, I’ve only watched this movie once. I think I was 12 when it came out, and I watched it a year later. Since then, I have not revisited it. So I played Sabe and she didn’t die? Fine! I hope she has lived a long and happy life on some distant, distant planet. I’m sure that’s what happened!

Also, Knightley was asked if she was offered to return to the role of Sabe, to which the actress replied with a laugh in the negative. We will remind, at the moment Knightley is tied to two planned projects – the historical drama “The Serpent in Essex” and the TV series “The Other Typist”.