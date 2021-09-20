Keira Knightley’s birthday

19 years have passed since the film Play Like Beckham, in which Kira played one of the main roles, was released. During this time, a lot has changed in the life of today’s birthday girl: she got married, gave birth to two daughters, starred in several dozen successful films. But there is still a constant: Knightley is considered one of the most beautiful and sought-after Hollywood actresses. In honor of her 36th birthday, InStyle decided to follow how she has changed over the past 20 years. Spoiler: outwardly almost nothing, but makeup and styling have transformed greatly

2020 year

Despite the fact that the acting career of this sophisticated British woman with aristocratic features began when she was still six years old, they began to speak loudly about her after the role of Juliet Paxton in the film “Play Like Beckham.” After that, her career quickly went uphill: Kira gained worldwide fame thanks to her work in such films as “Pirates of the Caribbean”, “Pride and Prejudice” and Love Actually.













2003 year 2019 year

It cannot be said that Knightley She experimented a lot with her appearance, usually she was still true to herself: natural hair color, simple styling and discreet makeup. Although in her life there were several cases when she radically changed her image. For example, to work in the painting “Play Like Beckham” Kira repainted in blonde , but it did not last long. She went back to her dark hair color, then cut a thick bangs, which also did not really take root. From that moment on, the beauty evolution of Keira Knightley began.

2002 year 2004 year

In 2004, appearing on the Hollywood Film Festival red carpet, the actress surprised everyone. Keira Knightley’s hairstyle has changed radically. She dyed her hair blonde again and said goodbye to long hair, preferring short hair with extended bangs. I must say, such a haircut was very suitable for the actress. By the way, from that moment on, she regularly began to draw her eyes with a black pencil and use pink lipstick – such makeup can be seen even now on Keira Knightley.

2004 year 2005 year

And despite the fact that fans and friends of the star were delighted with the haircut, Knightley decided to extend her hair and return to her natural shade. She did this for the role of Elizabeth Bennett in Pride and Prejudice. And she liked walking with long hair so much that even after filming she stayed with them, but again repainted in wheat honey blonde … Sources close to the actress say that after such metamorphoses with her hair, actresses nacha have serious hair problems … And only a professional trichologist helped Knightley emerge victorious from the situation, but it took several years.

2005 year 2006 year

In 2007, Kira changed her image again – she became brunette and cut off the thick long bangs with which she passed for several years. Rumor has it that this was not Keira Knightley’s new hairstyle, but a wig that she had to wear, since her hair after extension was in a deplorable state. Even so, the actress managed to masterfully hide it (this is, rather, the merit of her hair stylists – bravo!). As for the make-up, she began to pay special attention to the eyelashes, thickly painting them with mascara. Doll makeup looks very harmonious on Kira.

2007 year 2007 year

2008 year year 2009

After another couple of years, Keira Knightley’s haircut underwent changes again – she began to wear bean … And even with such a short hair length, Kira managed to constantly try on new styling options : she will pull her hair, then curl, then she will gather in an elegant bun. Knightley is a great example of a girl who, even with not very long hair, can do dozens of different styles (we advise you to reconsider her appearances on the red carpet, starting in 2010).

2010 year 2010 year

Since 2011, Keira Knightley’s beauty evolution has reached its peak. The actress has several favorite beauty images that she uses to this day. For example, hair neatly gathered in a low tight bun, and in the make-up – eyeliner plus nude or red lipstick … In general, Knightley rarely uses lipsticks in bright colors; this is more the exception than the rule. She gravitates more towards pinkish beige shades that go well with her skin tone.

2011 2018 year

year 2012 year 2014

Her other favorite hairstyle is her hair wrapped in a neat shell. They are company the most natural make-up in pink tones. In this image, Kira appeared on the red carpet several times. “Golden Globe” and other film awards.

year 2014 2015 year

It is very rare to see an actress with perfectly flat hair and neutral makeup, which is a pity – this image suits her very much. At first glance, it seems very simple, but this is its charm, because all ingenious is simple. Long straight, well-groomed hair, a little pink blush on the cheeks, pink lipstick on the lips and black mascara – and you are ready to conquer any peaks.

year 2014 2018 year

Recently, the actress most often goes to the red carpet with curls, sloppy or neatly shaped. Keira Knightley’s makeup has evolved again: she used to focus on the eyes, and now it has shifted to the lips. But experiments do not go further than bright scarlet lipstick.

year 2014 2017 year

2015 year 2019 year

And now, to consolidate the material covered, watch a short video about what beauty evolution Keira Knightley went through in almost 20 years.

