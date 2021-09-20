Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker and other celebrity couples everyone is talking about in 2021

It seems that 2021 has just begun, and many changes have already occurred in the personal lives of celebrities. Broken engagement, tender love confessions and romantic dates – InStyle talks about new couples this year

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

In early January 2021, it became known about the unexpected romance of Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles. Then the paparazzi noticed them holding hands at the wedding of mutual friends. The news came as a surprise even to insiders from the environment of the couple, who did not suspect that the actress of “House Doctor” broke up with fiance Jason Sudeikis after 8 years of engagement. For a long time nothing has been heard about the singer’s personal life. He has dated Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Sarah Sampaio in the past.

Wilde and Styles reportedly met on the set of the horror film Don’t Worry Sweetheart (in which Olivia acts not only as an actress, but also as a director). On February 14, the actress left the house of her ex-fiancé, with whom she is raising two children: 6-year-old Otis and 4-year-old Daisy, and moved to a new lover …















Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker have known each other for a long time, but rumors of their romance only surfaced earlier this year. Then attentive users noticed that, judging by similar pictures, couple resting together at Chris Jenner’s mansion in Palm Springs. Later, the paparazzi noticed them on a date in one of the institutions in Los Angeles. And on the 14th of February Courtney confirmed the novel on Instagram. She posted a snapshot of their intertwined hands, captioning it, “When Friends Become Lovers.”

Courtney’s last relationship with fashion model Younes Bendjim, who was 14 years younger than the celebrity, ended in 2018. Prior to that, for 9 years she was with entrepreneur Scott Disick. The former couple have three children: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Rain, 6. Barker has dated Paris Hilton and singer Rita Ora in the past. He was also married to former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, the mother of his 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old Alabama.

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin

The Kardashian Family reality TV show member Scott Disick and his new girlfriend, model Amelia Hamlin, talked about their romance recently via Instagram. Their relationship reportedly began back in late 2020. Rumors emerged after Kendall Jenner’s birthday, from where Disick and Hamlin posted similar Stories.

At that time, the Internet was still discussing the possible reunion of Disik with Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he met from 2006 to 2015 and has three children: 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Rain. Before Amelia, the American entrepreneur had been dating model Sofia Richie for several years – they broke up last May.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker officially confessed their feelings to each other on Valentine’s Day, when the two shared photos together on Instagram. “This is you, this is me, this is us,” the actress of the film “Bad Boys Forever” signed the romantic photo. “Happy B-Day,” the MLB baseball player replied to her on his page. In January last year, Hudgens parted ways with actor Austin Butler after 9 years of relationship. Nothing is known about the past relationship of the basketball star (who, by the way, is 8 years younger than his chosen one).

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

Another couple for the first time officially told about his romance on Valentine’s Day – and it’s model Kendall Jenner and NBA star Devin Booker. The first photo together, in which they cuddled while lying on the bar, appeared on Kendall’s account on February 14th. Later, the basketball player supported his beloved, sharing a video in Stories in which she plays with his dog.

Kendall has always hidden the details of her personal life. At various times, she was credited with romances with Harry Stoyles, A $ AP Rocky, basketball players Jordan Clarkson, Blake Griffin and Ben Simsons. And Devin a few years ago met with Jordin Woods, at that time the best friend of Kylie Jenner.

Cody Simpson and Marloe Stevens

Australian musician Cody Simpson, who has met Gigi Hadid in the past and Miley Cyrus , at the end of 2020, had an affair with model Marloe Stevens. Fans found out about Cody’s new relationship when his mom posted Instagram video and snapshot of the couple on Christmas Eve. In the same video, the Simpson family communicates with a laughing couple on FaceTime, and in the photo, the musician looks adoringly at his beloved hugging him. Less than a month later, on Cody’s birthday, the couple went on a very romantic sailing trip, after which they rode horses and did a pedicure holding hands. “Happy birthday, my beloved person. 24 suits you, ”Marloe wrote then.

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine

Rap singer Megan Thee Stallion confirmed an affair with fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine in mid-February. She talked about their relationship almost casually on Instagram as she defended Fontaine from haters. “People don’t know what the hell they’re talking about. I didn’t like what they wrote about Purdy because he is so soft and so cute. He is my baby and I love him. ” On the same day, the rapper posted on Instagram some pictures from their romantic 14th February: the couple spent the day in a private jet decorated with roses, and the menu for their special dinner read: “Pardee with a beauty.” In the past, Megan Thee Stallion dated rapper Moneybagg Yo, they broke up in 2019. Pardison Fontaine carefully guarded his personal life – nothing is known about his past novels.