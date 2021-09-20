Kim Kardashian – 40 years old: we remember how she became the main diva of vintage fashion

Kim Kardashian

Today is Kim Kardashian’s birthday! She celebrates her anniversary – she turns 40. One of the most famous people in the world, a reality TV star, an account owner with 190 million followers, a mother of four and a successful businesswoman is all about her. And, of course, an influential person in the fashion industry and a true ambassador of vintage fashion. It is the brightest outlets of Kim in things from the archival collections that we propose to remember today.

For a traditional family party in December 2017, Kim Kardashian wore a vintage Christian Dior dress from the ready-to-wear collection designed by John Galliano for Fall / Winter 1997/1998. It is worth noting that some outfits are definitely slightly altered to fit Kim’s figure, but she has proven more than once that a celebrity is ready to endure inconvenience for the sake of a spectacular image! We all remember the famous video in which Kardashian showed what it cost her to get into a Balmain latex suit!

Kim Kardashian in a Christian Dior dress

Kim continued the tradition of wearing archival Dior, and at a similar family gathering for Christmas in 2019, Kardashian appeared in a dress from the couture collection created by John Galliano for the French brand in 2000.

The charm of the Galliano era is not limited to this. It seems that Kim was unequivocally hinting that she was ready to wear the designer’s outfits at least every month, because in November 2019 she appeared in public in a dress from the autumn-winter collection of Christian Dior, shown in 1997 – the outfit is the same age as her younger sister Kylie Jenner!

Kim also looked at another iconic piece created by Galliano – a newspaper print skirt that was used in the Dior fall-winter 2000/2001 collection. Thanks to Carrie Bradshaw, such a print has already been immortalized in pop culture, but Kim has only strengthened her position.

When Kim went to Paris for Fashion Week in March 2019, it was quite possible to study the history of shows from her images. On her Instagram, the star arranged her “event”, which could well be called a week of memories of Azzedine Alaïa. Kardashian tried on two outfits (one of them was represented on the catwalk by Naomi Campbell) from the fall-winter collection – 1991/1992.

Kim Kardashian has clearly explored the old collections of a variety of brands, but perhaps her favorite section in the vintage store was the Versace compartment. In outfits from the iconic collections of the 90s, created by Gianni Versace himself, the star appeared most often!

Kim Kardashian in a Versace dress from the Spring-Summer 1995 collection and Yasmine Gauri at the show Kim Kardashian in a dress from the fall-winter collection – 1996/1997 and Naomi Campbell at the show



Kim Kardashian in a dress from the fall-winter collection – 1991/1992 and Karen Mulder at the show



Kim Kardashian and Cindy Crawford in a similar dress in 1991



Kim Kardashian in Versace dress from the fall-winter collection – 1997/1998 Kim Kardashian in a Versace dress and Claudia Schiffer in a similar dress in the brand’s 1994 campaign

Kim Kardashian in Versace dress from the fall-winter collection – 1997/1998 Kim Kardashian in a Versace dress from the spring-summer collection – 1996 and Karla Bruni in a similar dress at the show Kim Kardashian in Versace dress from the fall-winter 1998/1999 collection and Naomi Campbell at the show Kim Kardashian in Versace dress from the fall-winter 1992/1993 collection and Helena Christensen at the show

Kim Kardashian in a Versace skirt from the Spring-Summer 1996 collection and Shalom Harlow in the same skirt in 1996

However, not all of Kim’s vintage looks were flawless – sometimes Kardashian had to hear criticism. So, one of the most controversial outfits of a celebrity in recent years has become a revealing dress from Thierry Mugler from the spring-summer 1998 collection. In it, she appeared in public in February 2019.

Earlier in the month, Kim opted for an equally showy, albeit much more modest, outfit from the brand. In New York, she appeared in public in a close-fitting dress with a snake pattern.

Kim Kardashian wearing a Thierry Mugler dress from the 1983 collection

Kim Kardashian wearing a Thierry Mugler dress from the fall 1999 couture collection

Some women choose ordinary dresses for the wedding, which can be worn not only in the registry office, but also somewhere else after the celebration. But this is clearly not Kim’s method! On the contrary, she chose an elegant dress from the wedding collection even for a friendly party! For P. Diddy’s birthday, Kardashian wore an off-the-shoulder dress from the 1999 Vivienne Westwood Bridal line.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Today, Kim is already setting trends herself, and millions of girls are trying to copy her image, but Kardashian herself is sensitive to what industry experts say about trends. So, the celebrity was one of the first to react to the return of the 2000s fashion and began to wear vintage dresses from Roverto Cavalli. Bright “animal” prints on his outfits are undoubtedly one of the signs of the times of glamor.

Kim Kardashian in Roberto Cavalli dress from the fall-winter 2000/2001 collection Kim Kardashian in a Roberto Cavalli dress from the Spring-Summer 2000 collection and Cindy Crawford at the show

Kim Kardashian in a Roberto Cavalli dress from the spring-summer 2003 collection and Eva Herzigova in a similar dress at the show

Another favorite of Kim’s designers is Jean-Paul Gaultier. In the archival outfits of one of the most distinctive modern designers, the celebrity appeared several times and, it seems, even taught her sisters to them: Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner also somehow appeared in public in vintage clothes from the brand.

Kim Kardashian in a Jean Paul Gaultier dress from the fall-winter collection – 1995/1996 Kim Kardashian wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier dress from the 1990 collection

Kim Kardashian in Jean Paul Gaultier dress from the spring-summer collection – 1997

Kim loves and knows how to provoke the audience. On the network, the Instagram diva has often been criticized for a variety of reasons, but most of all, it is annoying that the Kardashian flaunts his wealth. It is worth remembering only her video tour of the dressing room! Instead of a thousand words of excuses, Kim at some point just appeared in public in a raincoat with a print in the form of dollars.

Kim Kardashian wearing a Jeremy Scott raincoat from the Fall / Winter 2001/2002 collection

Kardashian is a master of candid and sexy photos, and it would be strange if she ignored the real “sexual revolution” in the latest fashion history – the era of Tom Ford at Gucci. Kim chose, of course, the most intimate thing – a thong.

Kim Kardashian in a thong from the Gucci collection spring-summer – 1997

Well, let’s finish the selection with perhaps the most spectacular Kim outing in vintage clothing. At this year’s Oscar party, she wore the legendary Oyster dress by Alexander McQueen from the Spring / Summer 2003 collection. Experts and fashion historians have called the oyster shell-inspired dress one of the most important attire of the 21st century. An outfit for Kim as a New Year’s gift was bought by her husband, Kanye West, from Rita Watnik, a famous Beverly Hills owner of a vintage boutique whose clients include Jennifer Aniston, Margot Robbie, the Olsen sisters and others.

The gift turned out to be truly unique, because in the world there are only two copies of the dress: one in Kim’s wardrobe, and one in the exposition of the Metropolitan Museum.

Kim Kardashian in a dress from Alexander McQueen from the collection spring-summer – 2003