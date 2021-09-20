Kim Kardashian showed how she prepares American “mivina” for children (video)

The woman, whose personal fortune is $ 780 million, turned out to have nothing against cheap vermicelli.

40-year-old Kim Kardashian posted footage on Instagram stories showing how she feeds her four children.

Read the best materials of the section on the page “Focus. Lifestyle” in Facebook

It turned out that the socialite and the person to whom 206.5 million users are subscribed, does not hesitate to eat instant noodles.

On the video, it is fashionable to notice several torn packages from under the American counterpart of the Ukrainian “Mivina” Top Ramen, scissors, and not just one, as well as crumbs that remained after the contents were poured from the packages into the pan.

At the same time, the three-year-old daughter of Kardashians and West Chicago sits on the table next to the switched on gas stove, and the seven-year-old North West is spinning nearby. At some point, Kim lifts the lid of the pan to show that almost the entire container is filled with steamed noodles.

At the same time, according to Forbes magazine, the personal fortune of Mrs. Kardashian West is estimated at about $ 780 million. A package of 24 packs of vermicelli, which is steamed by a mother of many children, costs a little more than $ 20, according to the price list on Amazon.

Photo: Amazon

As you know, last week Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after seven years of marriage. The reason for the dissolution of the marriage is indicated as “irreconcilable contradictions.” The couple’s assets will be divided according to their prenuptial agreement.

Late last year, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West parted ways because of the children. According to them, they did not want to hurt them with their quarrels. After that, the couple ceased to maintain any connection. Kanye retrieved his belongings from their family mansion in Calabasas, including a collection of shoes with at least 500 pairs of sneakers.