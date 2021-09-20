Kim Kardashian touched fans with tender photos of her children

39-year-old Kim Kardashian shared a rare picture with her husband, 43-year-old rapper Kanye West The artist posed with children

The star of the reality show “The Kardashian Family” did not publish photos with the chosen one for three months. After Kanye decided to pursue a career in politics, his relationship with Kim deteriorated sharply. In addition, West allowed himself ambiguous statements about his companion. Fans have already started talking about the divorce of the spouses, but today the model gave fans hope for a happy reunion with her husband.

Kim showed a series of footage of all of her four children: North 7, Saint 4, Chicago 2, and Psalm 1 year old. The kids posed on the porch of the house. The children were swaggering in front of the camera while they were filmed by the star mom. North held in her hands a crumb of Psalm. The girl was wearing a loose sweater and her brother was wearing a khaki suit.

Saint and Chicago chose similar outfits for the photo shoot with lemon-colored clothing and camouflage print. The guys had fun, but when their father appeared next to them, they quieted down. Kanye walked over to Psalm and hugged him. North turned away from Dad, while Chicago and Saint looked into the camera.

Despite this, Kim left a touching signature for the publication. “How am I so lucky?” – wrote Kardashian. The fans expressed their delight. “All four are beautiful!” Chi is so pretty! – the followers said.

