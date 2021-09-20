Kylie Jenner admired the perfect figure in the most fashionable jeans of spring – photo

Kylie Jenner showed off the most relevant look of the coming season, trying on trendy jeans and a crop top that exposed her flat tummy. The girl collected a lot of compliments. Take a note of the bow of the star of the network!

Photos from different angles Kylie posted on her Instagram blog, giving fans plenty to admire her luxurious forms and stylish experiments.

So, what kind of jeans should you look for for the new warm season? The model with wide legs unambiguously breaks the popularity records. In Kylie’s case, they also flare from the hip. A bright, cheerful print and a high waist are 2 more trendy details.

Kylie Jenner in the hottest pants of spring (photo: instagram.com/kyliejenner)

Kylie successfully paired the pants with a white top, which looked pretty neutral, but the side cutouts and length added the desired hot touch. From the accessories, the star of the network and the style icon chose a blue handbag, as well as a gold chain at the waist and plastic rings, which we have already written about. With her, the young mother took a milky-colored jacket and white-framed glasses.