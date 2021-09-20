Kylie Jenner is waiting for everyone in the pool: the model will expand the beach business

Entrepreneur and blogger Kylie Jenner looks set to expand her beach business. This summer, the world’s highest paid model wants to see everyone in the pool in her product, TMZ reports.

Kylie filed legal documents for the Kylie Swim and Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner trademarks. The publication believes that the girl wants to sell sunglasses, beach bags, swimwear and even towels. According to insiders, the model will prepare everything you need for a stunning beach day for sale.

However, the model will not surprise anyone with such news, because this business is not the first time for Kylie. The girl did something very similar in early 2020 with Kylie Body, and her ever-expanding empire already includes Kylie Baby and Kylie Hair. The model also sells bikinis and other swimwear on her website.

It was previously reported that Instagram analysts have compiled a list of the most popular posts on the social network for 2020. The virtual top 10 was shared by six celebrities, with Kylie in fourth. Her joint photo with rapper Travis Scott and their daughter Stormy has gained 16 million likes.