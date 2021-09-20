Kylie Jenner repeated the image of Sharon Stone from the movie “Basic Instinct” (photo)

For the evening out, Kylie chose an all-white ensemble.

23-year-old model, businesswoman and star of the reality show about the Kardashian family Kylie Jenner tried on the image of Sharon Stone, in which she appeared in the most famous scene of the movie “Basic Instinct”.

On her Instagram page, the girl posted a picture in which she poses in the style of total white: in a white fluffy mini dress, a white long coat and sandals of the same color. For her appearance in the evening, she added a handbag embroidered with silver sequins.

Users of social networks immediately noticed the similarity of Kylie’s outfit with the heroine of the above-mentioned film. True, there Sharon had a shorter jacket, and also lacked underwear. And although the actress later admitted that she had to endure deception on the set, the scene where she throws her leg over the leg became a cult.

Sharon Stone in the movie Basic Instinct [+–] Photo: Open sources

We will remind, in February, the model was at the epicenter of the scandal after pompously celebrating the third anniversary of her daughter Stormy Webster. The quarantine restrictions did not prevent the millionaire mom from organizing an event at the highest level, as was eloquently evidenced by the footage that she published in stories on her Instagram page, as well as on her daughter’s page.