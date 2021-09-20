LeBron and Westbrook attended wedding, Anthony Davis got married – Basketball

Lakers star Anthony Davis married his fiancée Marlene P on Saturday.

The wedding was attended by Davis’s teammates LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley. A video appeared in LeBron’s Instagram story of how he and Russell go to the wedding in tuxedos.

Former Davis teammate Tim Fraser posted videos of his wedding rehearsal and bridal party on social media. In one of the commercials, Davis sings a serenade for his future wife.

Anthony and Marlene have a daughter named Nala.

