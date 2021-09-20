Lesya Nikityuk put on a black outfit from Balenciaga, like a Kardashian – photo – News of showbiz of Ukraine

Lesya would not have been Lesya if she had not repeated for Kim Kardashian or, in general, any Western star. Ukrainian presenter tried on a sensational image from Balenciaga, in which ex-wife of Kanye West was photographed before the Met Gala

Lesya Nikityuk repeated the image of Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga (photo)

Lesya Nikityuk repeated the image of Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga (photo) / Photo: instagram.com/lesia_nikituk, instagram.com/kimkardashian

Over the past couple of weeks, Kim Kardashian has surprised the audience with several total black bows from a famous Spanish brand. She also appeared on her ex-husband’s show in a white bridal outfit from Balenciaga.

But most of all, this image of Kim conquered the social network:

It has already been copied by Polina Gagarina, Renata Litvinova and even Kristina Orbakaite. Now a black suit with a train from Balenciaga has reached the Ukrainian capital.

Lesya Nikityuk posted on her Instagram profile a series of photos in which she is posing in the same bow.

I put on black … I see off the last summer days, – wrote Lesya Nikityuk on the social network.

Recall that Kim Kardashian appeared in a suit from Balenciaga on the red carpet of the Met Gala and immediately became the heroine of memes – on the Web she was compared to Dementors from the Harry Potter universe.

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2021

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2021 / Photo: Getty Images

