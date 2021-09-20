Lesya Nikityuk put on a black outfit from Balenciaga, like a Kardashian – photo – News of showbiz of Ukraine

Lesya would not have been Lesya if she had not repeated for Kim Kardashian or, in general, any Western star. Ukrainian presenter tried on a sensational image from Balenciaga, in which ex-wife of Kanye West was photographed before the Met Gala

Lesya Nikityuk repeated the image of Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga (photo) / Photo: instagram.com/lesia_nikituk, instagram.com/kimkardashian

Over the past couple of weeks, Kim Kardashian has surprised the audience with several total black bows from a famous Spanish brand. She also appeared on her ex-husband’s show in a white bridal outfit from Balenciaga.

But most of all, this image of Kim conquered the social network:

It has already been copied by Polina Gagarina, Renata Litvinova and even Kristina Orbakaite. Now a black suit with a train from Balenciaga has reached the Ukrainian capital.

Lesya Nikityuk posted on her Instagram profile a series of photos in which she is posing in the same bow.

I put on black … I see off the last summer days, – wrote Lesya Nikityuk on the social network.

Recall that Kim Kardashian appeared in a suit from Balenciaga on the red carpet of the Met Gala and immediately became the heroine of memes – on the Web she was compared to Dementors from the Harry Potter universe.

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2021 / Photo: Getty Images

