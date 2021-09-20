Lily-Rose Depp on parents, younger brother and acting

For 22-year-old Lily-Rose Depp, 2021 is rich in premieres. This year, as many as four films with her participation are due to be released. In one of the pictures – the comedy “Silent Night” – the daughter of actor Johnny Depp and singer and actress Vanessa Paradis starred with Keira Knightley. The famous partner of the young actress on the set interviewed a colleague especially for Interview magazine.

Kira asked Lily-Rose and her career, and how the famous surname affects her, about the family and brother, who is not at all a public person, and also how such different French and American cultures harmoniously coexist in the actress.

About the difference of cultures

I identify equally with both cultures. My father is a typical American and my mother is French, and I grew up in the USA and France. I don’t know if I feel like I have different personalities, but I think that I have a closer American sense of humor than a French one. I speak exclusively French to my French family and exclusively English to my American family. I always spoke French with my mother. It was important for her and for me … When I have children, I will definitely want them to speak both French and English. Thanks to this, you can have a secret language. When my brother and I were at the same American school, whenever we wanted to say something that should have stayed between us, we could say it in French, and no one understood us!

About brother Jack

He is three years younger than me, but there were times when we crossed paths at school. Not that he wants to do business with me. He said, “Don’t even come near me with your friends.” And I thought, “Don’t you want the tough older girls to come and talk to you? What’s wrong with you?” But now we are best friends.

Comparison with parents

Of course, there was excitement. But these thoughts are perfectly normal. At times like this, I had to remind myself that we are all different people. I am not an actor like my dad or my mom, I am a separate person. Therefore, every time in such moments I had to think that, obviously, you are an extension of your family in the sense that it has greatly contributed to who you are, but this does not mean that you cannot become an independent creator or that your art itself is not valuable.

About the acting profession

I didn’t go to drama school. In fact, when I was filming Generation Voyager now, I was so impressed and scared because almost all of the actors came from insanely prestigious and incredible theater schools (Lily-Rose’s partner, among others, was the famous Hollywood actor Colin Farrell. – Ed.). And I thought, “I didn’t do any of this, and you guys are so good.” I started visiting a performing arts coach in New York, she’s amazing. She taught me how to work with instincts and improve them with really useful and creative tricks. Every time I go out after training, I feel like I have been in therapy, because I feel emotionally and creatively alive.

Recall that Lily-Rose Depp, the eldest child of American actor Johnny Depp and French singer and actress Vanessa Paradis, was born on May 27, 1999 at the American Hospital in Paris. Before school, Lily-Rose lived on the Plan de la Tour estate, near Saint-Tropez, and went to study in Los Angeles. When her parents separated in 2012, Lily-Rose began to live in two countries, in two cities – in Los Angeles and in Paris. Johnny Depp’s daughter did not choose a profession, her fate was predetermined. She played her first film role at the age of 14, and signed her first major contract with Chanel at 15. When the girl was barely 17, she appeared on the cover of Vogue.

Lily-Rose does not comment on her personal life. It is known that she dated fashion model Ash Stymest, whom she broke up with in 2018 after two years of relationship. In January 2019, at the Golden Globe, Lily-Rose appeared arm in arm with actor Timothy Chalamet. And although the young people did not comment on their joint exit in any way, journalists and fans proclaimed them a new couple. However, already in April 2020, it became known that such a pair no longer exists: the Us Weekly exclusively received confirmation of this sad news. In addition, Timothy appeared on the pages of the May issue of British Vogue, where it was indicated that the actor was single.

