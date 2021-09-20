Lokomotiv and Ural broke a record streak of matches with goals. Nikolic’s team missed the chance to become the leader – 09/20/2021

I do not quite agree with those who said that against Marseille, despite a strong-willed draw, Lokomotiv itself practically did not show anything. Yes, there was little creativity in Cherkizovo. More work, patience and character, but the logic of Marko Nikolic was understandable, because football by Jorge Sampaoli is not only about control, but also about the most severe pressure, when, in case of loss, the ball must be returned back within five seconds.

A few days before the Marseille’s visit to Russia, Monaco just got burned at this, and the Monegasques – even in their current state – objectively surpass Loko in terms of skill level. Someone may argue, but it is strange to compare Beck-Beck, who played in the second French division last season, with the debutant of the French national team Tshuameni, who played for Monaco in the same position. And so in almost all positions except for the goalkeeper.

But it is also obvious that Lokomotiv must be able to play in different ways. Endure where necessary and dominate at least two-thirds of RPL teams. Meanwhile, even against the main outsider of the tournament, who had not won since the last championship, the railroad workers in the opening did not shy away from giving the ball to the “bumblebees” at some intervals. It is clear that with a serious rotation of the composition, some time was required for grinding in combat, and not training conditions. However, over the course of the game, it was clear that it was more comfortable for the guests to quickly launch into a counterattack than to shake the Ural’s defensive formations in a positional offensive. The most dangerous – with reservations – moments were created in space and with standards, as in the episode when Pablo could score in a corner.

Naturally, from the middle of the first half, Lokomotiv took the initiative into their own hands and organized serious pressure by the break with a two-fold advantage in possession of the ball. Only from the point of view of real threats, it was the notorious sterile control. The second half began with even more attractive attacks from the Urals, in which Maksimenko, who replaced Bikfalvi, entered the game. In fact, the first real scoring chance is Kamano’s inaccurate header from the goal area. Nikolic froze in a silent pause, not understanding how it was possible to miss in such a situation.

But that was a second reaction, and the replacements already looked systemic. The creative performer Andjorin instead of the hard worker Beka-Bek – this was already an application for another football. Chelsea’s recently coronavirus-ridden talent has shown it can solve the game in one episode. On top of that, Kirk literally burst into the game, who also impressed with his power in single combats.

When the newcomers are finally integrated into the command mechanism, it is Loko’s attacking potential that will significantly increase. Revisit the ending episode in which Angorin gently throws the ball at Smolov. This pass could decide the fate of the game, but Barinov, who did not see his striker, only prevented him, and it did not even come to a blow. Yes, and Kerk, not hitting the target with a turn, before that skillfully swung the defender.

Nikolic knows how to work with attackers. Under the Serbs, Smolov flourished again, Kamano, who was withered at Bordeaux, restarted his career, and Zhemaletdinov grew into a national team player. Now, after a powerful transfer campaign, the Loko head coach has much more room for creativity. Only Ural – with all due respect to the dignified and courageous game of Igor Shalimov’s charges – should they beat here and now. And not to make the first goalless draw in this championship – the phenomenal streak ended in the 62nd match. However, Yekaterinburg did not submit to the red and green, and the railway workers did not become leaders, even for several hours.