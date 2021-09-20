look at the cast then and 31 years later

Pretty Woman became one of the most iconic romantic comedy films when it was released in 1990. See the cast then and now.

Even after 31 years “Gorgeous” is still one of those films that we still love. The film, which was released on March 23, 1990, set the bar high for romantic comedies of the era. The romantic vibes of Judia Roberts and Richard Gere were absolutely compelling.

Gorgeous, directed by Garry Marshall, became a massive box office hit, with ticket sales totaling over $ 463 million. More than three decades have passed, but the popularity of “Beauties “ remains. See what the main characters of the film look like then and now below:

Julia Roberts

“Gorgeous” made 53 year old Julia Roberts superstar. She played Vivian Ward, a Hollywood prostitute whom Edward hired as his companion for a week. Julia has won two consecutive Golden Globes for her roles in “Steel magnolias “ and “Gorgeous”… She has also been nominated for an Oscar several times in a row.

After “Beauties “ Julia became the main leading lady of Hollywood. She starred in the films “Sleep with the enemy “, “Best Friend’s Wedding”, “Notting Hill “, films “Ocean “, “Mexican”, “Ben is back “ and many others. She reunited with Richard Gere, Hector Elizondo and Harry Marshall in the 1999 film “Runaway Bride”… Julia won her first Oscar for her role in the 2000 filmErin Brockovich “…

In recent years, Julia has explored the world of television. She starred in an HBO movie “Normal heart”which earned her an Emmy nomination. She starred in the first season of Amazon Prime Video “Homecoming”… Julia will star in the series “Gazlit “ about the Watergate scandal.

Julia was engaged to Kiefer Sutherland, but they broke up three days before their wedding in 1991. She married Layla Lovett in 1993. They broke up in 1995. She dated Benjamin Bratt from 1998 to 2001. Julia married Daniel Modera in 2002. They have three children together. Their twins Hazel and Finney, were born in 2004. In 2007 they had a son Henry…

Richard Gere

71 years old Richard Gere played Edward Lewis, a wealthy playboy who eventually fell in love with Vivian. He went on to star in films such as “Sommersby “, “Primal fear “, “Arbitration”, “Autumn in New York “, “Incorrect” and others. He reunited with Julia Roberts, Hector Elizondo, Harry Marshall in the romantic comedy “Runaway Bride” 1999 year. Richard received a Golden Globe for his performance in the musicalChicago” in 2002. His last work was the 2019 series. MotherFatherSon…

Richard was married to Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995. He married Carey Lowell in 2002. They have a son named Homer… Richard and Carey broke up in 2011. Richard married Alejandre Silve in 2018. They have two children.

Hector Elizondo

84 years old Hector Elizondo played by Barnard Thompson, an experienced hotel manager who helps and supports Vivian. Hector and directorBeauties “ Harry Marshall tied a special relationship. He appeared in all of his 18 directed films, including Runaway bride, The princess diaries, Valentine’s Day, Mothers Day, and much more.

From 1994 to 2000, the actor also played Dr. Philip Watters in the TV series “Chicago Hope “… Since 2011, Héctor has played Ed Alzeit inThe last survivor “… The show is currently in its final season.

Laura San Giacomo

58 year old Laura San Giacomo played Vivian’s best friend Keith De Luca in “Pretty woman “… She, in particular, has continued to appear on the NBC sitcom Just Shoot Me! from 1997 to 2003, for which she was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Television Series, Musical or Comedy. She also had several movie roles, most recently in the 2021 film “Purple”…

Laura was married to Cameron Dye from 1990 to 1998. They have a son Mason… She married Matt Adler in 2000.