Love with a break: which of the stars is together again – Stars

Most couples, after breaking up, are hesitant to try again to build a relationship with their ex. Someone thinks that they can find a better half, while others are simply embarrassed to hint their ex that they do not mind trying again. Nevertheless, there are those among the stars who were not afraid of anything and still gave past relationships a second chance.

Jennifer Lopez

Until recently, Ben Affleck’s fans were waiting for the man to finally propose to his beloved Ana de Armas, but suddenly the couple broke up and the actor was seen in the company of his ex Jennifer Lopez. Almost 20 years ago, the stars were already a couple. The artist herself by this time managed to get married and divorced several times. The new romance of the artists is developing rapidly, the couple is resting together and is already being published, for example, the last exit was the red carpet of one of the main film festivals in Europe. At the same time, Lopez and Affleck forbid their friends to spread about their union, and they themselves are in no hurry to share details with the press. Enough and how happy the stars look in joint photos.

Kylie Jenner

For the first time, the relationship between model and rapper Travis Scott became known in 2017 – the stars attended a music festival together. The development of relations was so fast and vivid that the artists managed to earn the title of the brightest couple on Instagram. Suddenly, after several years of relationship, the stars decided to part ways, which upset their fans incredibly. But Kylie did not last long without her beloved: at the end of last year, the stars began to appear together again, and the inner circle reports that the couple is incredibly happy and is going through a new period of their lives. The rapper confirmed the guesses of the press, having confessed his love to Jenner from the stage at a recent music ceremony.

Justin Bieber

At the very beginning of his career, Justin met a lovely fan named Hailey Baldwin. The girl was a big fan of the singer, but at that time the young man could not reciprocate Baldwin, as he was in a relationship with Selena Gomez. Yes, and age did not allow Hayley to enter into a serious relationship. Only in 2016 did young people realize that they can be more than just friends. And yet, as a couple, Hayley and Justin lasted only a couple of months, then a break followed. To the surprise of fans, in 2018 Bieber not only returned to the girl, but also proposed to her.