Major films with Emma Stone

American actress Emma Stone turns 32 on November 6. Starting her career with one pilot episode in the television series “The New Partridge Family” (2014), the girl has become one of the most sought-after actresses. To date, she has managed to star in more than 30 films and work with such legendary directors as Yorgos Lanthimos and Woody Allen. In 2017, for her role as Mia in La La Land (2016), the actress received an Oscar in the Best Actress nomination.

On the occasion of Emma Stone’s birthday, the editorial staff of Marie Claire UA recalls the main films with her participation.

“Servant” (2011)

In the drama directed by Tate Taylor, Emma Stone plays the young journalist Eugenia Philan, who returns to her hometown of Jackson, Mississippi after graduation. After receiving the robots in the local Jackson Journal, the girl begins to write down stories of black maids, who, among other things, work in her family’s house.

Birdman (2014)

The black comedy directed by Alejandro Iñarrito tells the story of actor Riggan Thomson, who is trying to regain his former glory as a movie star and plans to stage a play on Broadway. In the film, Stone played Thomson’s daughter, Sam. The film won an Oscar for Best Picture in 2014.

La La Land (2016)

In 2017, Stone won an Oscar for Best Actress for this film. In the musical directed by Damien Chazelle, she played the aspiring actress Miu, who lives in Los Angeles and is trying to become famous and gain recognition from Hollywood. But until this happens, the girl has to work as a waitress. Mia meets the jazz pianist Sebastian, who also pursues his main dream – to open a jazz club. Together, they begin to turn dreams into reality.

“Favorite” (2018)

The historical black comedy film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, also known for Killing the Sacred Deer (2017) and The Lobster (2015), won the Grand Jury Prize at the 75th Venice Film Festival in 2018. In the film, Emma Stone stars as Abigail Hill, the handmaid who fights for the attention of Queen Anne.

