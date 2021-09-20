Manchester United won again, PSG snatched 3 points after replacing Messi, Real Madrid brilliantly escaped. Football September 19

England: Manchester United sparks action

Manchester United have become the headline club with the acquisition of Ronaldo, whatever happens is an event. Everyday match against West Ham, which not even all the fans of the Reds would have seen before, contained three beautiful stories at once. Firstly, Ronaldo scored his third goal in the Premier League. Krish scores for the third match in a row, and has a collection – Premier League at home, Champions League, Premier League away. Secondly, Jesse Lingard scored the winning goal – because of him, Manchester United lost in the middle of the week to Young Boys in the Champions League. But Lingard would not have had the winning goal if not for De Gea – and this is the third. For the first time since 2014, David pulled a penalty in the 95th minute, before that he was on a streak from the 21st conceded from a point.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United Photo: Getty Images

De Gea saved the 1st penalty in 7 years. Confidence charged Ronaldo

And also in England:

Chelsea defeated Tottenham on the road and climbed to number one. The game for Tuchel’s footballers in the first half was tough, Chelsea did not hit a single shot on target, and Tottenham pushed well a couple of times. But after the break, Spurs seemed to have changed – Chelsea were leading 2-0 in 10 minutes, and at the end Rüdiger scored third. By the way, all three goals were scored by defensive players (or so).

An impressive Brighton this season has lifted Leicester 2-1. The Foxes were not helped by Jamie Vardy’s 150th goal for Leicester.

Italy: Mourinho’s first defeat

Especially had a great start at Roma, making peace with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and integrating Tammy Abraham and Eldor Shomurodov into the game. The Romans won all the matches under Jose, except for a couple of friendly ones – they qualified for the Conference League, managed to win the group and dealt with Fiorentina, Salernitana and Sassuolo, but it was time to stumble. True, the opponent is a bit strange for this – Verona, which lost three matches at the start. And the defeat was not just due to bad luck, Jose’s team really looked faded.

Jose Mourinho Photo: Getty Images

And also in Italy:

Juve was very close to the first victory after Ronaldo’s departure, and not just somewhere, but in the match with Milan, but in the second half it was completely extinguished. Morata scored in the fourth minute, but Rebić equalized the score from Tonali’s pass in the 76th minute. So it all ended, and Juventus is already in the relegation zone.

Germany: Holann continues to shine

Borussia are good and traditionally lead the Bundesliga, scoring thanks to Holann at the level of Bayern. This time the strong “Union” has come under pressure. The Norwegian is as productive as Messi and KriRo in their best years – another double happened on Sunday, thanks to which Erling equalized the statistics and scored 67 goals in 67 games for Borussia. His club came after in third place.

Erling Hollan Photo: Getty Images

Holann’s chic goal in the style of top Ibrahimovic

Spain: Real Madrid make brilliant comeback

“Real” went on a visit to “Valencia”, with which they were equal on points before the game, and showed absolutely nothing for 70 minutes. Moreover, in the 66th minute, “Real” managed to miss, but it helped him to start. Traditionally, everything was decided by Karim Benzema, and Vinicius (almost) traditionally helped him – in three minutes they exchanged assists and scored on the ball, taking the victory at the end of the meeting.

And also in Spain:

Real Sociedad missed the opportunity to beat Sevilla. In the 27th minute, Andalusian defender Diego Carlos earned a penalty (already 10th since the 2019/20 season), but Oyarzabal could not beat the goalkeeper (0: 0).

France: PSG win, Messi leaves again without a goal

The team with the attack of Neymar-Mbappé-Messi was clearly not expected to have such a performance, but so far nothing has come of it. The Parisians played host to Lyon, with which the Parisians traditionally play hard. The match was Messi’s debut at Parc des Princes – the Argentine tried very hard, created good chances for partners a couple of times, once hit the crossbar (as in the Champions League match with Club Brugge), but failed to score or assist. PSG even lost a little over ten minutes, but then Neymar earned a penalty and converted it. Leo was eventually replaced, and he did not shake Pochettino’s hand. It is also noteworthy that without Messi, PSG nevertheless hit Lyon at the very end – Icardi scored a goal.

And also in France:

Alexander Golovin is dragging AS Monaco again. A few days ago, he gave an assist in the Europa League match, now scored his debut goal this season in League 1. However, this did not help the Monegasques – it still ended in a draw (2: 2) with Nice.

Golovin’s miraculous comeback, Kokorin’s debut and the controversial Miranchuk

