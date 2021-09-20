Mark Hughes on the “give up or we collide” principle

Mark Hughes, an experienced British journalist, on the pages of The Race discusses the confrontation between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton and sees in it a dangerous tendency that is associated with the “gray zones” of the rules.

There are eight stages left until the end of the championship, and Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are separated by only 5 points in the individual competition, while the incident at Monza only complicated the situation and aggravated the confrontation.

Their cars are close in speed capabilities, both riders are real masters, so it is inevitable that their wheel-to-wheel duels will continue.

When the rivalry is so intense, and Verstappen clearly uses a close-quarters approach that is best expressed by the formula “give up or we will face” – while Hamilton is not always ready to concede – then both shift into a rather dangerous zone, which is not quite clearly articulated in the rules …

All this brings the fight for the title to a new level of nervous tension – perhaps this has not happened since the confrontation between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

Braking zones in Formula 1 became very short decades ago, the safety of cars and tracks during this time has increased significantly, so the line between aggressiveness that is quite consistent with the rules and the tactics of threats “give up or we will face” has become extremely thin.

The most famous of all the riders who used this approach was, perhaps, Senna, and after him this tactic was actively used by Michael Schumacher. But many other racers, who fought in the depths of the peloton, and therefore did not so often fall into the lenses of television cameras, acted in this way.

Generally speaking, it cannot be said that this is an illegal approach. If there is contact between the machines, and the stewards are reported about it, they can decide on a fine (this was the case at Silverstone and Monza). But if the maneuver was successful, because one of the riders lost, then everything is fine, everything is within the rules.

In previous years, Hamilton used this very skillfully when it came to wheel-to-wheel fights.

“He is always in the gray zone and acts in such a way that he can always unlock, so that any contact looks like it is not his fault,” said Nico Rosberg, Lewis’s former Mercedes team-mate. – Although in fact, he is also partly to blame. He just masterfully owns this tactic, as well as all other methods of wrestling on the track, so it is very difficult to compete with him. “

And yet Hamilton, acting very aggressively, tries not to cross the line of what is permissible. Verstappen simply takes full advantage of the fact that there is no specific clause in the rules, which says that the rider is not allowed to pass on to the opponent the decision about whether contact will occur or not. But it turns out that way: the riders with whom Max is fighting (ie, as a rule, it is Lewis), must decide for themselves whether to yield to him or not. They usually give way, but not always.

There have been fights between them before, but for the first time all this happens against the backdrop of a dispute over winning the championship. But then Hamilton could afford to give up, because he was fighting for the title, unlike Verstappen, which was explained by the difference in capabilities between Mercedes and Red Bull cars.

“I don’t like to fight you wheel to wheel, because I never know how you’re going to act,” Lewis told Max at a press conference in 2018. Probably Verstappen liked it, although Hamilton had no intention of complimenting him.

In 2019, in Mexico, contact occurred between their cars in the first corner, after which Lewis said: “If you’ve seen the previous races, then I always leave a lot of space for Max – this is the smartest approach. But now there was too little space on the track … “

It is clear that now that both are fighting for the title, the rules of the game have changed. Hamilton lost to an opponent in the 1st turn in Imola and Barcelona, ​​as well as in the 4th turn of the first circle in Monza.

But he did not leave him a place on the track at Silverstone and at the beginning of the 26th lap at Monza. In the first case, he attacked, in the second, he defended. In both cases, he made the same decision – in other words, everything ended in collisions.

Things take a dangerous turn, because the G-forces at the time of Verstappen’s accident in the Copse corner reached 51g, and in Monza one of the wheels of the Red Bull car struck Hamilton’s helmet.

In Italy, Lewis was not supposed to concede, especially since Max was all the time behind, but the Dutchman, in turn, had the right to try to force the opponent to concede. The rules do not prohibit this, and this is precisely where the danger lies.

How will their confrontation develop in the future? Hamilton knows Verstappen is not going to compromise. Lewis is good at calculating risks, and whether he will yield or not, depends on different circumstances: whether he will lag behind Max in the championship or ahead of him in the individual standings, and if so, how much, and also on whether he attacks or defends.

Verstappen, on the other hand, will not be able to predict in advance how the opponent will behave, what decision he will make at the last moment – will he concede or will stubbornly follow his line. In this sense, Max is in a more difficult position than Lewis.

However, psychologically, he does not seem to feel this and will continue to act on the track as aggressively as he always acted. Because the rules do not prohibit it. In this regard, everything is simple for him. So it seems to him.