Married couples in cinema and in reality – Stars

Quite often, couples form on set – Hollywood and the entire film industry as a whole are full of such stories. But a much rarer occurrence is cases when spouses continue to act together and use their relationship for artistic purposes, combining marriage and a strong professional union.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (Cote d’Azur, 2015)

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s romance began on the set of the 2005 spy comedy action Mr. & Mrs. Smith. But as a married couple, they starred in the same film – Cote d’Azur, in 2015. The script for the film was written and directed by Angelina Jolie. In the story, the former dancer (Jolie) and the famous writer (Pitt) go to rest on the coast of France, where they meet another couple, who quickly brought confusion to the lives of the heroes. The film was filmed during the Pitt couple’s honeymoon on the shores of Malta. Critics took the picture rather coldly, and at the box office it grossed $ 3.3 million with a budget of $ 10 million. A year after the premiere, the couple announced their divorce.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place, 2018)

Surprising everyone and becoming directors, the star of the television series “The Office” John Krasinski, together with his wife, actress Emily Blunt, were cast for the main roles in his own film “A Quiet Place”. In the story, the Earth was attacked by blind, but very subtle-hearing creatures from space. They react to any noise, and the main characters have to be very quiet in order to survive. The film has become one of the most successful horror films of the season, has won numerous awards, and the sequel is scheduled for release in the spring of 2021 and is also directed by Krasinski with Emily Blunt. In an interview, John Krasinski noted that he likes to act with his wife more than directing scenes with her participation, because he is afraid of doing something wrong.

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem (Labyrinths of the Past, 2018)

Having met back in 1992 on the set of the Spanish film Ham, Ham, Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem did not immediately start dating and got married. Their wedding took place only in 2010 and was a secret event only for family members and closest friends. The relationship received a new round of development after the joint filming of Cruz and Bardem in Woody Allen’s film Vicky Cristina Barcelona, ​​and in 2018 they starred as a married couple in the film Labyrinths of the Past by Iranian director Asghar Farhadi. In the story, the Spaniard Laura living in Buenos Aires is sent with her children for a while to her native suburb of Madrid, where unknown persons kidnap her daughter and demand a ransom. Cruz and Bardem starred together in as many as nine films, and the acting duo’s marriage continues to this day.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman (Eyes Wide Shut, 1999)

This star couple starred together in not one, but three films. The first was Days of Thunder, where Cruise plays the racer and Kidman plays the neurosurgeon and the romantic interest of Cruise’s hero. The second film was Far, Away, where the couple play Irish immigrants in search of happiness in the Wild West. The last film together was the final film in the career of the great director Stanley Kubrick – Eyes Wide Shut. Kubrick, although he never saw the final version of the film, called it his best work of his career. Cruise and Kidman play in it husband and wife, experiencing their relationship with frank confessions and sexual attraction to other people. The couple broke up in 2001.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith (Ali, 2001)

Having met back in 1994 on the set of The Prince of Beverly Hills and getting married in 1997, the Smith couple did not miss the chance to bring the chemistry of their relationship to the big screen in the biopic Ali. Will Smith played the main role in it – the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, and Jada played his wife, a former Playboy waitress Sonji Roy. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith remain inseparable to this day.