Mazepin: I hope the atmosphere will be similar to Zandvoort

The Russian Grand Prix is ​​the home stage for this season’s Formula 1 debutant Nikita Mazepin. In an interview with the team’s press service, the Haas racer told what he expects from the weekend in Sochi.

Q: What does home performance mean to you?

Nikita Mazepin: First of all, I want to say that I am looking forward to the stage in Sochi. I have been to Sochi many times, and I first came to the race, if I am not mistaken, in 2014. Then I did not represent my country on this track, because I had not yet performed in Formula 3. Obviously, the opportunity to start in Formula 1 after six years means a lot to me. I am lucky to be one of those riders who have a home stage and I am looking forward to it.

Q: Last year in Formula 2, you climbed to the podium in Sochi, finishing second …

Nikita Mazepin: In Sochi, I went up to the podium twice and won pole position. I really enjoy piloting on this track, but I’m not sure if this year I will get the same pleasure.

In Sochi there is a long straight DRS, on which in the younger series I had some excellent overtaking. In any race, it is pleasant to climb the podium, but at home it is much more pleasant.

Q: Will playing at home add pressure? Or will it add additional motivation?

Nikita Mazepin: I think this is a positive pressure. There is pressure that strains you and slows you down, but the pressure in Sochi will give me extra motivation, endorphins and energy that will help me get through the tough moments in preparation for the race.

Nevertheless, I adequately assess our chances and try to get the most out of myself and the car. Hopefully the atmosphere in the stands will be similar to what we saw in the Netherlands.

Q: You have already completed 14 stages in Formula 1. What from the experience gained you surprised and what delighted you?

Nikita Mazepin: Not everything went smoothly, but difficulties temper and give a taste to success. Of course, Formula 1 is a very difficult racing championship, unlike the others. The 15th stage is ahead, and the end of the season is still far away, which complicates the task for everyone.

I made good progress from the first stage and I am sure that I am somewhat similar to wine – I get better over the years. This trend can be traced in any racing category in which I have competed, so in the future it will not be easy for my rivals.

Question: You posted videos on social networks about driving a buggy off-road. Does this pastime help you relieve the pressure of Formula 1?

Nikita Mazepin: I generally like to operate machinery. I don’t ride a motorcycle yet, but I hope to close this issue in the future. I am interested in piloting any technique that has four wheels, a rudder and an engine.

Formula 1 is my job. It can be fun at times when you are successful, but not at all fun when you are not. However, off-road driving with friends on a buggy, when you are just having fun and trying not to roll over, is completely different.

Question: In 2023, the Russian Grand Prix will move from Sochi to the Igora Drive track near St. Petersburg. How do you assess the growth of interest in motorsport in Russia since the first Grand Prix?

Nikita Mazepin: Positive. In Sochi, they demonstrated a very high level of hospitality with an interesting track and views, surrounded by the circuit. I am confident that responsible people will do their best not to lower but to raise the set standards.

Question: What do you want to say to the fans?

Nikita Mazepin: I hope that fans from different countries will come to my home Grand Prix of Russia and have a good time. Everyone in our country is very welcoming and friendly. The Formula 1 stage is one of the largest sporting events in Russia, and it is special for people who see a lot of foreign fans coming to their home.