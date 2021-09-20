Megan Fox and MGK on a date at Disneyland

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are having a fairytale romance, so it’s only natural that they enjoyed a date at “the happiest place on earth” – Disneyland.

Machine gun kelly and Megan Fox looked like the perfect duo to visit Disneyland on June 2 when they were photographed on a date at the iconic Southern California theme park. The couple, who recently celebrated the anniversary of their relationship, walked through the park holding hands.

The 35-year-old actress and her 31-year-old rock star boyfriend embraced the Disney spirit with Minnie Mouse ears. Meghan opted for a pair of donut-sprinkled ears, while MGK wore a pair inspired by Jack Skellington’s costume from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The pair also matched their outfits and each wore baggy tracksuits – royal blue for him and white for her – paired with black trainers. And they followed the mandatory mask-wearing rule to control the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Meghan and MGK roamed the theme park grounds and enjoyed a variety of attractions together, including the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad roller coaster.

A photo of the couple from Disneyland can be seen here.

Although Disneyland is loved by kids, Meghan and MGK seem to have enjoyed an adult-only private date. There was no hint of the presence of Meghan’s three children: But I, 8 years, Bodhi, 7 years old, and Jornie, 4 years old she gave birth to from her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, 47 years old. MGK’s 12-year-old daughter, Kacy Colson, was also absent from the party.

Megan Fox considers the Kelly Machine Gun her “twin flame”

Since they started dating in early 2020, after meeting on the set of their film “Midnight in cereal field“Meghan and MGK were inseparable. Megan even told Lale Kent in his podcast Give Them Lala, that she considers MGK to be her “twin flame”.

Star “Transformers “ talked about her feelings for the rapper, performer of the single “Bad Things”, telling LaLa: “I knew immediately that he was what I can safely call the twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, the twin flame is actually a place where the soul has risen to a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. I think we are actually two halves of the same soul. And I told him this almost immediately, because I immediately felt it. “