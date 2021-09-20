Megan Fox flashed a perfect figure in a fully transparent dress

On September 12, the MTV Video Music Awards – 2021 award ceremony took place in New York. The stars, as always, tried to outdo each other with their outfits, but one of them came in a dress that did not hide anything at all.

35-year-old actress Megan Fox has clearly demonstrated that she is the sexiest on the red carpet. While her boyfriend, 31-year-old singer Machine Gun Kelly, fought off the attacks of UFC fighter Conor McGregor, the film star posed in front of the cameras in a transparent Mugler outfit that did not completely hide her silver bikini. The star shared photos in this revealing dress on Instagram.

Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker), by the way, dressed up in a shiny red Alta Sartoria suit from Dolce & Gabanna. We add that this evening the young man took home the award for the best clip in the genre of alternative music.

