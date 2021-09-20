Messi did not shake hands with coach Pochettino and did not score, video, PSG 2-1 Lyon, 19 September 2021, Ligue 1 match review – 19 September 2021

After Messi’s move to Paris, he is unrecognizable. Unlike his main rival Ronaldo, who scores in every match for Manchester United, Leo is still unable to get used to the new club – in the two starting meetings the Argentine has not scored a single scoring action.

In the 6th round of Ligue 1, he got an excellent opportunity to finally open the scoring with a goal at PSG, as he entered the field of the Parc des Princes home stadium for the first time. However, this time it completely failed.

In the game against Lyon, Messi gave a good first half. The Argentinean, as usual, was active and even turned out to be very close to a goal – from about 30 meters Leo fired a sharp free-kick, but hit the crossbar.

Nevertheless, after the break, Messi unexpectedly dropped out of the game. In 25 minutes, he made only 19 touches of the ball and only once shot inaccurately on goal. As a result, in the 76th minute, the head coach of the Parisians, Mauricio Pochettino, made a bold decision: he replaced Lionel with Hakimi. He, not wanting to leave the lawn, made a scandal. I walked past the coach and defiantly did not shake his hand. And then he was still sitting with a “sour expression” on the bench.

Now it seems that a tough conflict is brewing in the club. If the coach and the footballer do not come to an understanding, PSG will surely get bogged down in scandals.

However, Pochettino proved that he was 100% right. And PSG showed that they can do without the Argentine. With the score 1: 1 in extra time, Mauro Icardi scored a goal and snatched a victory for his team.

Messi, instead of delighting the fans with his game, is only becoming the hero of memes. The fans laugh at his awful start and funny expression on his face during the replacement.

“Messi after the substitution.”

“The only thing Messi did after joining PSG was to visit the Eiffel Tower.”

“Messi is reconsidering his decisions.”

“Still waiting for Messi’s first goal.”

The Argentine is doing really badly. For 3 matches, he did not score a single scoring action. At the same time, he spent as much as 190 minutes on the field. Surely there is only one question in the minds of the fans now: “What is happening with Leo?”