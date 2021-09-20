Mexican women: 30 most beautiful women

The most beautiful women in Mexico: Unsplash

Mexican women are famous for their beauty and temperament. Among the most beautiful are actresses, singers, artists and sportswomen. The list of thirty beauties includes Salma Hayek, Jessica Alba and Eva Longoria.

Who are the most beautiful Mexican women? Actresses Salma Hayek and Dolores del Rio, model Jimena Navarrete and sportswoman Paola Espinosa.

Elsa Aguirre

Actress. She was born on September 25, 1930 in Chihuahua. She is best known for the films Something Floats on Water and Caring with Love. Winner of the prestigious Mexican prize “Ariel de Oro”.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba: Wikipedia

American actress of Mexican descent. Born April 28, 1981 in California, she also has Danish and French Canadian roots. She began her television career at the age of 13. Best known for the films “Dark Angel”, “Sin City” and “Fantastic Four”.

Jacqueline Andere

Actress. She was born on August 20, 1938 in Mexico City. Her career as an actress began in the 1960s. Most of the roles were played in Mexican TV series. The most famous roles of Jacqueline are the role of a gypsy in the film “Yesenia” and Alba in the TV series “Stepmother”.

Arambula Araceli

Actress, singer and model. She was born on March 6, 1975 in Chihuahua. The film debut took place in 1994. The most recognizable work – roles in the television series “La patrona” and “Los Miserables”. In addition, Arambula is developing a pop career.

Columba Dominguez

Actress, singer and artist. She was born on March 4, 1929 in the city of Guaymas. She is best known as an outstanding actress of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema. The most famous films are “Unloved”, “River and Death” and “Body Snatchers”. She passed away on August 13, 2014.

Frida Kahlo

Artist. Born July 6, 1907 in the suburbs of Mexico City. She is best known for her paintings, especially self-portraits in the style of naive art. Her self-portrait “Roots” was sold for a record $ 5.6 million in Latin America. She passed away on July 13, 1954.

Carla Carrillo

Model. She was born on January 24, 1988 in Guadalajara (Mexico). Known as the 2010 Vice-Miss of the American Continent. She also won the title of Miss Mexico in various versions of beauty contests.

Veronica Castro

Actress, TV presenter and singer. She was born on October 19, 1952 in Mexico City. She is best known for her roles in the TV series The Rich Also Cry and The Wild Rose. Since the 1990s, she has worked as a host of various television programs on Mexican television. She has never been married, has two children.

Eva Longoria

American actress and director. Born March 15, 1975 in Texas. Eve’s parents were Mexicans. Best known for her role as Gabrielle in the TV series Desperate Housewives. In addition, Eva is involved in charity work and business.

Lucero

Actress, singer and presenter. Born August 29, 1969 in Mexico City. She began her career at the age of ten. She is best known for her roles in the films “Chispita”, “Tomorrow is Forever”, “I Am Your Mistress.”

Lucia Mendes

Actress, singer and model. She was born on January 26, 1955 in the state of Guanajuato. Best known for her roles in the television series Nobody But You and Marielena. She is also successful as a singer, more than 10 million copies of her records have been sold worldwide.

Anette Michelle

Actress and model. Born June 30, 1971. She is known for a number of roles and fashion shows. She hosted the “Temperanito” program.

Barbara Morey

Barbara Morey: Wikipedia

Model. Born on February 2, 1978 in Uruguay, father is half Japanese, half Uruguayan, mother is Mexican. The film debut took place in 1997. Best known for her roles in Blue Tequila, My Brother’s Wife and Kites.

Jimena Navarrete

Jimena Navarrete: Wikipedia

Model and actress. Born February 22, 1988 in Guadalajara. Has been in the modeling business since the age of 16. She became the second winner in the history of Mexico in the Miss Universe competition (2010). As Miss Universe, she visited a number of countries in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Silvia Navarro

Theater and film actress. She was born on September 14, 1978 in Irapuato. She was brought up by her father. Since childhood, she took part in advertising campaigns. She is best known for her roles in the films Tomorrow is Forever, My Heart is Yours and The Candidate.

Patricia Navidad

Fashion model, theater and film actress. She was born on May 20, 1973 in Culiacan. She started her modeling career thanks to a scholarship won in a beauty pageant. Known for her role in the TV series “Maria Mercedes”. And her music album was awarded the Golden Disc.

Maite Perroni

Actress and singer. She was born on March 9, 1983 in Mexico City, a Mexican citizen, although she has Italian roots. She is best known for her leading roles in the TV series Beware of the Angel, My Sin, Triumph of Love, Cat and Super Dad. As a singer, RBD has managed to sell over 60 million records.

Ana de la Reguera

Ana de la Reguera: Wikipedia

Actress. She was born on April 8, 1977 in the city of Veracruz. Has been acting in films since 1996. She is best known for her roles in the films Supernacho, I Want to Hollywood, Cowboys vs. Aliens, and The Book of Life.

Dolores del Rio

Dolores del Rio: Wikipedia

Actress, dancer and singer. She was born on August 3, 1904 in Mexico. Best known as the first Mexican Hollywood star, one of the most important figures during the Golden Age of Mexican cinema. She starred in silent films, is also known for the films “Bird of Paradise”, “Flight to Rio” and “Madame du Barry”. She passed away in 1983.

Victoria Ruffo

Actress and TV presenter. Born May 31, 1962 in Mexico City. She began her film career in 1980. She is best known for her roles in the TV series Just Maria and Stepmother.

Maria Sorte

Actress, singer and radio host. Born May 11, 1955 in Camarigo, Chihuahua. Until the age of three, she was brought up by her Lebanese father in Lebanese traditions, and after his death – in Mexican ones. Best known for her acting in the series “Woman, Real Life”.

Blanca Soto

Model and actress. Born January 5, 1979 in Monterrey. In 1997 she won the Miss Mexico competition. She played in several films and TV series, including “Eva Luna” and “Talisman”.

Waist

Singer and actress. Born August 26, 1971 in Mexico City. She started her career in 1981. She starred in the TV series “Maria Mercedes”, “Marimar” and “Rosalinda”. In parallel with her film career, she developed a career as a singer.

Marlene Favela

Actress and model. She was born on August 5, 1976 in Santiago Papaskiaro. In addition to Mexican roots, he has Spanish and Lebanese ancestors. Best known for her leading role in the TV series “Wild Cat”.

Maria Felix

Maria Felix: Wikipedia

Film actress and model. Born April 8, 1914 in Alamos. She is known as one of the brightest representatives of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema. She is best known for her roles in the films “Messalina”, “The Beautiful Otero”, “French Cancan” and “May Flower”. She passed away in 2002.

Adriana Fonseca

Actress, dancer and model. She was born on March 16, 1979 in the city of Veracruz. Best known for her role as Angela Valdez in the series “Braveheart”.

Salma Hayek

Mexican and American actress. Born in Coatzacoalcos on September 2, 1966. She starred in more than 30 films, best known for her roles in the films “Frida”, “Dogma”, “From Dusk Till Dawn” and “Traffic”. First among Mexican actresses who was nominated for an Oscar.

Laura Harring

Mexican and American model and actress. Born March 3, 1964 in Los Mochis (Mexico). Won the Miss USA (1985). Best known for her role as Rita in Mulholland Drive.

Maria Espinosa

Sportswoman. Born November 27, 1987 in La Breja. Plays for Mexico in taekwondo competitions. She won Olympic gold in Beijing (2008), also won silver in Rio (2016) and bronze in London (2012).

Paola Espinosa

Paola Espinosa: Wikipedia

Sportswoman. Born July 31, 1987 in La Paz. She managed to win Olympic silver and bronze in diving at the Olympic Games in Beijing (2008) and London (2012).

The most beautiful Mexican women are known far beyond the borders of their homeland. They have appeared on TV screens and the covers of glossy magazines around the world. They also managed to win several Olympic medals and titles of the main beauties of the world.

Which Mexican women do you think are the most beautiful?

Original article: https://www.nur.kz/family/gloss/1926492-meksikanki-30-samyh-krasivyh-zhenschin/