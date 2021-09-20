Mila Kunis was spotted kissing other than Ashton Kutcher

Actress Mila Kunis, wife of Ashton Kutcher and mother of two, was “caught” on the streets of New York with another man. The walk was clearly romantic. However, Ashton Kutcher can sleep well – hugs and kisses of his wife with another are just scenes from the future film.

Mila recently started filming The Happiest Girl for Netflix. The beloved of her heroine is played by actor Finn Wittrock. It was with him that the actress kissed in one of the scenes, the scene of which unfolded in front of passers-by.

Mila Kunis and Finn Wittrock

Luckiest Girl Alive is an adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s novel of the same name. In the center of the plot is Ani Fanelli, a New Yorker, editor of a glossy magazine, who is preparing for her dream wedding with her lover. But the girl receives an unexpected proposal from the documentary filmmaker: to recall a shocking incident from the past. The heroine is faced with a dark truth that can ruin her happy life.

Kunis also acted as a producer in this project, and the film was directed by Mile Barker, known for such works as “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Good Wife”.

Recall that 38-year-old Mila Kunis has been happy with 43-year-old Ashton Kutcheroom for almost ten years. Their relationship began in 2012, two years later in February, the couple announced their engagement. In the same 2014, Kunis gave birth to daughter White, Isabelle Kutcher. And on November 30, 2016, Mila and Ashton became parents for the second time – the couple had a son, Dimitri. Recently, the couple and their children moved to a new house in Los Angeles with an area of ​​24 thousand square meters, which they had been building for five years.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis