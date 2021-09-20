Minecraft player builds modern mansions to quit smoking

©

To get rid of the smoking habit, one Reddit user spent most of his free time creating modern-style mansions in Minecraft from Mojang Studios. Since its first release over 10 years ago, Minecraft’s powerful building tools have allowed many players to realize their wildest fantasies in the game.

From massive cities and ornate houses to minigames and full-fledged adventure stories, users continue to surpass themselves in creative Minecraft designs. As with any project with detailed crafting and building mechanics, countless pop culture standards have been recreated in the hit game from studio Mojang. For example, the iconic Fallout wasteland is no stranger to appearing in the world of Minecraft. The projects inspired by “The Lord of the Rings” also remain popular, with some players even being able to recreate all of Middle-earth. Of course, Batman also appears frequently: the statues, the Batmobile, and the Batcave are considered common in-game creations. Sometimes, however, users also put their inspiration into decorating Minecraft dream homes.

Recently, Reddit user PyreOfDeath97 shared screenshots of his “modern mansions” created in Minecraft. Some designs seem a little more attractive than others at first glance, but each one has a look filled with incredible attention to detail. The areas adjacent to the houses deserve praise in themselves: PyreOfDeath97, obviously, spends a significant amount of time arranging nearby woodlands, outdoor pools and courtyards with paths. However, the most interesting thing is that the player did all this in order to quit smoking. This “relaxing” alternative seems like a smart way to spend your free time doing much less harmful things.