Minnesota general manager disappointed with the situation with Kaprizov’s contract – Gazeta.Ru

General manager of the National Hockey League (NHL) club “Minnesota Wild” Bill Guerin said that he was disappointed with the situation with the contract of forward Kirill Kaprizov.

“I am disappointed that we have not yet signed a contract with Caprice, but we are not the only club that has found itself in a similar situation. Training camp starts next week. And when it starts, we’ll focus on the guys we have. This happens all the time, but we just have to move forward, “The Athletic journalist Michael Russo quotes Gerina in Twitter…

The Russian forward was selected by Minnesota in 2015 in the fifth round with the overall number 135. He made his NHL debut in 2020. In the last draw of the regular season, the Russian took part in 55 matches, in which he scored 51 (27 + 24) points. In the playoffs, he scored 3 (2 + 1) points in seven meetings. His deal with Minnesota expired in the summer of 2021. Now the forward is in the status of a limited free agent.

As part of the Russian national team, Kaprizov won gold at the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and also became a bronze medalist at the 2019 World Championship in Slovakia.

Minnesota captain Jared Spurgeon said earlier that Caprice is an important player for the team…