Named the most swearing actress in Hollywood

The top 10 includes the stars of the western scene.

Most often, among other Hollywood actresses, obscene vocabulary is used in the frame of Emily Blunt – the star of such films as The Devil Wears Prada, Young Victoria, Life by Jane Austen, the TV series Poirot and many others.

In the thriller The Girl on the Train alone, the actress speaks foul language in 112 minutes as much as 33 times. In total, her heroines uttered obscene expressions from the screens in 81 episodes.

In second place is the famous blonde Jennifer Lawrence, who played in several parts of “Men of Justice” and “Game of Thrones”. So, Lawrence used profanity 75 times in the frame.

The third place was taken by Leslie Mann – her heroines swore 70 times.

Such an interesting study was carried out by the Buzz Bingo portal, which studied 3,500 scenarios and ranked the most intemperate actresses in the language, reports the Uproxx portal.

The top ten also includes Frances McDormand (68), Winona Ryder (66), Julie Delpy (66), Mila Kunis (65), Kristen Wiig (65) and Jennifer Lopez (63).

According to an earlier study by the portal Buzz Bingo, most of all the use of profanity in the frame is characteristic of the heroes of John Hill (376), Leonardo DiCaprio (361) and Samuel L. Jackson (301).

Earlier, a list of the best Russian actresses of the decade was published in Russia. In total, the list included 10 famous names, some of which the public called truly unexpected.