Natalie Portman in new mini-film Miss Dior Eau de Parfum | Vogue Ukraine

Natalie Portman is the face of Miss Dior Eau de Parfum, whose campaign idea is love for the world and for oneself.

Fresh, floral, light and refreshing at first, then warm, enveloping – this is the new Miss Dior Eau de Parfum. The familiar rose notes are matured here thanks to tonka beans and sandalwood. The former give the fragrance a sensuality, while the notes of the latter round out the composition, making it intimate and contemplative.

Portman became the face of Miss Dior in 2011 – and went on a business trip “to the fields” where roses are grown for the Maison’s fragrances. Her outstanding companion, Dior master perfumer Francois Demachy, revealed to the actress the secrets of harvesting, processing, and extraction of fragrant raw materials. Since then, Miss Dior has been associated with the French Riviera and pink fields. She also has a good idea of ​​the effort – both creative and artisanal – to create a fragrance that is on the list of international perfume bestsellers year after year.

When Portman is asked to recall the interesting moments of the shoot, she first thanks everyone involved, praises the drone crew, and highlights another employee. It turns out that in the “golden hour”, when the light is especially beautiful, snakes crawl out to soak up the sun; and a specially hired person was responsible for ensuring that the paths of the actress, walking across the field in front of the camera lenses, and the reptiles did not intersect. In this, of course, there is a lot of concern for the safety of the star, but just as much concern for nature. “We urgently need to rethink our consumption habits,” says Natalie, “to change the world for the better for our children.”

The bottle of the new Miss Dior is created with the same sustainable overtones: lightweight glass means less transportation costs for fragrances and less harm to the environment. It is impossible to imagine something like that in 1947, when the first amphora-shaped Miss Dior bottles were produced at the Baccarat plant – they occupied a special place on dressing tables. Lots of space.

Miss Dior, 1947, in an amphora bottle of Baccarat crystal, Dior

Natalie says the new scent is about confidence and happiness. This is how he was from the very beginning, when Christian Dior conceived his first version. Initially, the muse of the fragrance and the person who gave it its name (or rather, its cute family nickname) was Catherine Dior, the couturier’s sister. Miss Dior – her loved ones called her so jokingly and affectionately. Everyone who has ever been interested in the history of the House knows about it. But not everyone knows that Catherine Dior was not only a pet at home, but also an example of fortitude: during the Second World War, she actively participated in the French Resistance movement.

Natalie Portman today is also not limited to exclusively representative functions – she is an active participant in the #DiorStandsWithWoman and #DiorChinUp campaigns, which raise issues of women’s education, illegal imprisonment, the right to work and its decent pay.