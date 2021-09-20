Natalie Portman talks about rigorous training for Thor 4

Jane Foster will become a very powerful Mighty Thor.

Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor, art by Carloz Gzz

Natalie Portman has shared her training details for Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel Studios. The actress had to seriously work on her physical form, because her heroine Jane Foster will become the superheroine Mighty Thor.



Portman worked with trainer Naomi Pendergast in preparation for her superhero debut in the MCU, as the actress revealed in a new interview with Vanity Fair. According to her, hard training began as early as four months before the start of filming, and then continued during production:

“It was really fun. We did a lot of weight training and I drank a lot of protein shakes. There were heavy training sessions that I had never done before. ”

As Natalie Portman also noted, you should not expect Jane to become a very pumped-up woman. The actress emphasized that special attention was paid to physical strength and agility during training, because she needed to perform cool tricks:

“Of course, I never aspired to be big. It was a serious physical activity. A huge amount of work has been done to improve agility and strength. ”

Natalie Portman has previously shown on the screen that she is capable of powerful physical activity. That only is her performance in the film “Black Swan” by Darren Aronofsky. Now she is faced with a new challenge format – superhero.

Recall that Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe and Christian Bale will also appear in the tape.

Taiki Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder is set to premiere on May 5, 2022.

