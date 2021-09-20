Natalya Sumskaya returned to the 90s – a square and a penetrating look

Natalya Sumskaya suggested remembering her youth. The corresponding post appeared on his official page on the social network.

Ukrainian actress and TV presenter, People’s Artist of Ukraine Natalya Sumskaya, who is the sister of the famous “Roksolana” Olga Sumskaya, is not a very active user of the Instagram social network. However, sometimes she pleases her 940 followers with interesting fragments of her life.

On August 26, she published a post on the social network Stories. It shows a fragment of a video from a production at the National Drama Theater in 1991, directed by Sergei Danchenko. The production is called White Crow based on the work of Yuri Rybchinsky. Natalia sings an excerpt from the song. The woman signed the date of this performance, and also added the Ukrainian flag.

Popular articles now show more

Note that the actress has worked at the Ivan Frank Theater since 1981 and took part in twenty-six theatrical productions, the last of which is the drama “Incomparable” in 2016 based on the work of Peter Quilter.

Recall that Regina Todorenko showed who their son and Topalov will grow up to be: all like a dad. Regina Todorenko often talks about her motherhood

As the portal “Know.ia” reported, Yevgeny Klopotenko pleased the Ukrainians with a spicy recipe: “Baby, show me your buns.” The renowned chef has shared a great recipe for buns.

Also “Know.ia” wrote that 45-year-old Mogilevskaya showed how she looks in real life, the Ukrainians gasped: “Everything is natural.” Natalia Mogilevskaya shared a quivering photo, mysteriously looking into the distance