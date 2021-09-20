Naughty Dog returns to motion capture studio – work on new game in progress

After the release of The Last of Us: Part II, development in the studio Naughty dog, of course, did not stop anywhere, but the team continues to keep in a mystery what exactly it is working on. And while the authors still haven’t given clear answers, a new tweet from one of the developers indicated that the studio has returned to mocking and is definitely up to something.

There may be several options here. Perhaps motion capture was needed to create updated animations in the remake The last of usrumored, or it might have something to do with a separate network project based on cut multiplayer The last of us 2… Also, a version with something completely different cannot be ruled out.

Image posted Marianne HaydenNaughty Dog is a senior cinematic animator. The girl tweeted a photo of herself with a stuntman Mark Musashi and another actress in motion capture costumes, signing the message with the words of joy from returning to the mockup site …

It is noteworthy that in the picture the studio employee is depicted in a T-shirt with the logo of The Last of Us: Part II, which may indicate the aforementioned network game based on the second part, but whether this is actually the case is anyone’s guess.

