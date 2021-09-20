NBA salary cap could rise substantially by 2025 thanks to new $ 75 billion TV rights deal – Basketball

If the NBA and the players’ union do not artificially restrain the growth of the salary ceiling in the coming seasons, then its value could rise to $ 171 million by 2025, Forbes reports, citing sources in the league.

This increase in the ceiling is due to the fact that the NBA plans to sign a new contract for the sale of TV rights, the amount of which will amount to $ 75 billion.

The new agreement is expected to add 8.3 billion annually to the league’s budget, up 5.7 billion from the current contract.

Note that recently another American league, the NFL, signed a new contract for the sale of TV rights for 11 years and 113 billion dollars.

The trade union of NBA players, after a significant increase in the league’s basketball revenues, may again decide on a significant increase in the ceiling (by about $ 50 million) or still agree to smooth the limit – in the second case, the ceiling will rise by at least $ 15 million.

Ronaldo’s return will not be shown in England. There again blackout for matches on Saturday – tradition was abandoned during the coronavirus crisis

“Match” was not given the rights to the RPL: ​​the league wants a tender. Will there really be no monopoly?