New Nokia smartphones and tablets will be presented on October 6

HMD Global has issued an invitation to the presentation, which will take place on October 6: various mobile devices under the Nokia brand will be presented at the event.

The teaser caption reads: “Our family continues to expand“. The accompanying image (below) shows various Nokia phones and a large box. Thus, observers conclude that not only smartphones, but also at least one tablet computer will be presented at the presentation.

The upcoming tablet is expected to hit the market under the name Nokia T20. This gadget is credited with having a Unisoc processor with a Mali-G52 graphics accelerator. The display size will be 10.36 inches diagonally. Buyers will be able to choose between versions with and without 4G / LTE cellular support. Operating system – Android 11.

In addition, new smartphones will be presented at the presentation. One of them will be the Nokia G50 5G model, which, according to the available information, will be equipped with a 6.82-inch HD + display (720 × 1640 pixels) and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor. The equipment will include 6/8 GB of RAM, flash- 64/128 GB storage, 8-megapixel front camera and multi-module rear camera with 48-megapixel main sensor. Mentioned are Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 adapters, a side fingerprint scanner, an FM tuner, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.