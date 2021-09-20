New Zalman Acrux PSUs Get Fully Modular Cable System

Zalman has announced premium Acrux power supplies designed for high-performance workstations and gaming desktops.

The series includes 1000 and 1200 W models. They are 80 Plus Platinum certified for high energy efficiency. The design uses high-quality Japanese capacitors with a temperature regime of 105 degrees Celsius.

The units received a fully modular cable system, thanks to which you can get rid of unnecessary connections. This improves air circulation inside the chassis and allows for a cleaner look to the system.

Responsible for cooling is a 135 mm fluid dynamic bearing fan. The cooler can completely stop rotation when the computer is idle or under light load, which reduces the noise level from the power supply to zero.

Safety is the responsibility of the UVP (undervoltage protection), OVP (overvoltage protection), OCP (overload protection), OTP (overtemperature protection) and SCP (short circuit protection) systems.

So far, the price is only for the 1000 W version: it will be possible to purchase it for 189 euros.