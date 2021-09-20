Nice and Monaco tied in Ligue 1, Golovin scored

Nice drew at home with Monaco in the 6th round of the French championship.

The guests opened the scoring in the end of the first half, Russian midfielder Alexander Golovin scored.

Note that this was the first goal conceded by Nice in the current season.

Nice – Monaco. 0: 1. Alexander Golovin

The hosts managed to equalize the situation at the beginning of the second half, and Andi Deloura succeeded in an accurate shot.

Nice – Monaco. 1: 1. Andy Delors

At the end of the meeting, Nice took the lead thanks to a goal from Hishem Budaoui, but just a few minutes later, Wissam Ben-Yedder scored for AS Monaco.

Nice – Monaco. 2: 1. Budawi Hishem

In the 82nd minute, the hosts could snatch a victory, but Amin Ghiri missed the penalty.

After this match, Nice is in 4th place with 10 points, while the Monegasques are in 13th place with 5 points.

In the next round on September 22, Nice will play against Lorient, and Monaco will host Saint-Etienne on the same day.

Championship of France. League 1.6 round

Nice (Nice) – Monaco (Monaco) – 2: 2 (0: 1)

Goals: Delors, 51 (VIDEO). Budaaui, 73 (VIDEO). – Golovin, 39 (VIDEO). Ben Yedder, 77 (penalty) (VIDEO).

Missed penalty: Guiri, 82 (“Nice”).