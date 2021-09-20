Nice Monaco September 19: Golovin’s goal video, how Golovin played, the reaction of foreigners to Golovin – September 19, 2021

On September 19, Monaco in the 6th round of the French Championship met on the road with Nice. Russian Monegasque midfielder Alexander Golovin entered the field from the first minutes and at the end of the first half opened the scoring, closing the cross of the Portuguese Zhelson Martins.

For Sasha, this goal was the first in the current season of League 1. “Nice” conceded the first goal in this championship – until now Christophe Galtier’s team have not conceded in five rounds in a row! In the 73rd minute, Niko Kovacs replaced Golovin with Sofian Diop – the Russian left the field due to minor damage, ice was applied to him. As a result, the match ended with a score of 2: 2, Monaco scored the fifth point of the season and occupies 15th place in the standings.

Foreign fans were delighted with the game of the midfielder of the Russian national team. Sport24 has collected their brightest reactions.

“Golovin is the best leader in the world after Bruno Fernandes,” tweeted @da_baakh wrote.

“We play better than Nice, and Golovin once again shows his importance”, – @Mada_ASM’s opinion.

“Good morning, ill-wishers of Golovin,” is another tweet from France in support of our player.

“As soon as Golovin plays a little more passionately, he immediately sparkles like lightning in the night. In defense, AS Monaco is more confident than usual, but the attack is fraught with moderate danger, ”writes the user @DanceKawine.

“At Lyon, we need a player like Golovin,” wrote a Memphis fan account to Depay.

“Golovin has a lot more good games on his account than Gelson,” Sidibinho’s account is sure.

“Golovin is the best! He knows how to be decisive, ”says @RaphaFootball.