Norwegian princess Martha Louise and her shaman boyfriend meet with Gwyneth Paltrow

37-year-old Beyoncé is not the only American celebrity who recently spoke with representatives of the European royal dynasty. 46-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow was seen in the company of 47-year-old Norwegian princess Martha Louise. The daughter of King Harald V of Norway and Queen Sonya posted a selfie with the Hollywood star on Instagram.

Meeting Gwyneth Paltrow was a gift for me. I am inspired by her wisdom, strength, clear eyes and gentle character with a great sense of humor. Thank you for being that way and for the warm welcome. We look forward to the next meeting, – wrote the princess on the social network and in response received several hearts from Gwyneth Paltrow in a comment.



The meeting of the celebrities took place at a popular seaside resort in Virginia, USA. Together with Martha Louise and Gwyneth, the American Shaman Durek, with whom the Norwegian princess is having an affair, appeared in one of the pictures. Previously, Durek called Paltrow on Facebook “a true seer,” and she called him her spiritual mentor.



