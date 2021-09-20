NVIDIA Releases GeForce Game Ready 472.12 WHQL Driver with New Game Profiles, Windows 11 Support and DLAA Technology

NVIDIA releases new GeForce graphics driver package Game ready 472.12 WHQL, offering DLSS smart scaling support for 28 upcoming games, including Alan Wake Remastered, Diablo II: Resurrected, Far Cry 6, Hot Wheels Unleashed, Industria, New World, and World War Z: Aftermath, as well as supporting the Windows operating system eleven.

With the release of a new video driver, DLSS support has now been implemented in more than 100 different games, at the same time thanks to a special plug-in for the Unreal Engine 4 game engine, which makes it easy to adapt the use of technology in games based on it. According to NVIDIA, support for DLSS in the same Alan Wake Remastered, which is scheduled for release on October 5, will provide a double frame rate increase at 4K resolution.

The manufacturer also added 10 new optimized GeForce Experience settings profiles for the following games: Bravely Default II, Deathloop, GRIT, Icarus, Myst (2021), NBA 2K22, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari No Kiseki, Twelve Minutes , Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt.

As part of the fresh graphics driver, there is a new DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) technology – anti-aliasing using artificial intelligence algorithms. It works on the same principle as DLSS, except instead of increasing the frame rate in games through image scaling, it is designed to maximize the image quality. In its current form, the technology is available on the test servers of the multiplayer game The Elder Scrolls Online.

With the release of the GeForce Game Ready 472.12 WHQL driver, the company has also fixed a number of issues:

In Watch Dogs Legion, stuttering may occur in the game when ReBAR is turned on;

Battlefield V in DirectX 12 mode could crash with HDR enabled;

GPU clock speed while running Redshift3D application could hang at the maximum value;

After reinstalling the driver using express install with GPU scaling enabled, the 0.59x scaling factor was missing from the NVIDIA Control Panel scaling resolutions list.

You can download the GeForce 472.12 WHQL Game Ready graphics driver from the NVIDIA official website or through the GeForce Experience application.